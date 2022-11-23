A Latrobe man reportedly bit a Pennsylvania State Police trooper while being apprehended last week after he allegedly hit a parked car.
According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, 21-year-old Tre Mallin of Latrobe struck a parked car with his vehicle and then fled the crash scene on Nov. 15. He was later found by PSP at 11:39 p.m. while changing the tire on his vehicle in the vicinity of 1901 Snyder Ave., Unity Township.
PSP officials said Mallin displayed signs of intoxication at the scene. As Mallin was being placed under arrest for DUI, he reportedly fought with troopers. During the struggle, Mallin “bit a trooper on the forearm,” according to the report.
A second person at the scene, 21-year-old Marcus Staggers of Latrobe, was “yelling” and following troopers, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Staggers was in possession of a cellphone and continued to thrust the device in the face of one of the troopers after being told to “back up.” PSP said Staggers’ failure to obey troopers escalated “a hazardous situation.” He was detained and placed in a patrol vehicle.
Troopers said Staggers had glassy bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath.
Mallin was eventually handcuffed but as he was being escorted to the patrol vehicle, he repeatedly attempted to kick the troopers and also tried to spit on them.
Once secured inside the patrol unit, Mallin was “extremely agitated” and threatened the troopers.
Mallin was lodged in Westmoreland County Prison and arraigned the following morning before Magisterial District Judge Tamara Mahady. Bail was set at $500. According to online court records, Mallin remains incarcerated.
PSP said Mallin has been arrested at least three times since 2019 for resisting arrest and related charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers.
Mallin faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license, and multiple summary offenses including invalid vehicle registration, inspection and insurance, and damage to unattended property.
Mallin is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing 10 a.m. Nov. 28 in front of Mahady.
Staggers was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was released on his own recognizance, online court records indicate. Staggers is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 9 a.m. Dec. 5 in front of Mahady.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
