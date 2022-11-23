A Latrobe man reportedly bit a Pennsylvania State Police trooper while being apprehended last week after he allegedly hit a parked car.

According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, 21-year-old Tre Mallin of Latrobe struck a parked car with his vehicle and then fled the crash scene on Nov. 15. He was later found by PSP at 11:39 p.m. while changing the tire on his vehicle in the vicinity of 1901 Snyder Ave., Unity Township.

