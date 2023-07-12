The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman in her car early Wednesday morning in Blairsville.
The 64-year-old woman is an employee at Keeper of the Flame - an assisted living facility - on Morewood Avenue. She was leaving work when she was assaulted in her vehicle just after 6 a.m.
The woman sustained lacerations and was taken to the hospital. She is in stable condition. The unknown male was also injured in the arm, but police do not know which arm was injured.
The man stole the woman’s vehicle and headed south on state Route 217 toward Derry Township before ditching the vehicle. He was then seen on surveillance footage attempting to break into Mug’s Tavern and Lee’s Ice Cream before successfully breaking into a food truck.
That food truck belongs to Kettle Dad BBQ. The man did take items and possibly money, according to Trooper Tristin Tappe, the community affairs officer for PSP Troop A.
After robbing Kettle Dad BBQ, the man went over to Taylor’s Trucking next door a stole a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck. The truck is brown with a white tailgate with PA license plate XLE-1209.
The man was able to steal the vehicle because the keys were in it, Tappe said. He was last seen around 6:38 a.m. in the truck heading south on state Route 217 past Hitchman Supply in Derry Township.
The man is described as a Black male with short hair wearing a black tank top, black pants and black and white shoes. He is considered armed and dangerous, Tappe said.
Police do not know what type of weapon was used during the attack or the suspect’s motive. Police also did not know whether this was targeted or a random attack.
Blairsville Borough Police were the first to respond to the scene, which is a little less than 1,000 feet from the station. The PSP is leading the investigation with Blairsville assisting, said Louis Sacco, Blairsville Chief of Police.
Anyone with information or who may have seen something at the time is asked to contact either the PSP Kiski Valley or Greensburg barracks, the Blairsville Borough Police Department or call 911.
Tappe asked the public to share the information and photos of Wednesday’s attack to help police identify the suspect.
“It’s also important that you share anything that you see on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, news outlets … because it will help,” Somebody in this county or surrounding counties will either see this person or this vehicle traveling.”
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
