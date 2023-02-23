A Latrobe man was arraigned Tuesday and is facing multiple felony charges following a Pennsylvania State Police investigation.
David Anthony Fortino, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met on Facebook, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case. The two reportedly exchanged explicit photos and messages, even after he was made aware she was a minor.
Fortino reportedly admitted to investigators the assault occurred at a Derry Township residence in December 2018.
Fortino is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, a first-degree felony; unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, a first-degree felony; criminal solicitation, a first-degree felony; corruption of minors, a third-degree felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony, and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.
According to online court records, Fortino is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Fortino is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 10 a.m. March 22 before Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
