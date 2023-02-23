A Latrobe man was arraigned Tuesday and is facing multiple felony charges following a Pennsylvania State Police investigation.

David Anthony Fortino, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met on Facebook, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case. The two reportedly exchanged explicit photos and messages, even after he was made aware she was a minor.

