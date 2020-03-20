The Pennsylvania State Police issued the following statement regarding its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic:
“The Pennsylvania State Police has been meeting and overcoming challenges since the Department was created on May 2, 1905. The Department was the first uniformed police organization of its kind in the United States. Today, the authorized complement of the Pennsylvania State Police is approximately 4,700 sworn members. In addition, approximately 1,800 civilians serve in a variety of roles throughout the Department. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, our members will continue to be calm, steadfast and committed to providing a professional level of police service to our communities and to our partners in law enforcement.
“At this point, there have been no significant changes to Pennsylvania State Police field operations. As the situation evolves, there are plans in place to shift resources as necessary to meet operational needs. This may involve shifting manpower from other stations and/or troops to support a station experiencing a staffing shortage due to illness, temporarily re-assigning members in specialty positions to meet staffing needs and/or changing the way we respond to certain non-emergency calls. The public can be confident that the Pennsylvania State Police has the plans and resources in place to respond to emergencies and support our law enforcement partners.
“The Department is following Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. We are reminding our members and employees to follow the same types of best practices as the general public: wash their hands regularly and use hand sanitizer if soap and water is unavailable, keep their workspace clean and sanitized, practice social distancing whenever possible, avoid large gatherings when off-duty, limit personal travel and stay home if they are feeling sick.
“During this current challenge, the Pennsylvania State Police will remain committed to the safety of our communities and to our Core Purpose, which is ‘to seek justice, preserve peace, and improve the quality of life for all.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.