As the United States celebrated its independence, members of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Patrol Section were out in force over Fourth of July weekend with the goal of preventing crashes, saving lives and reducing criminal activity.
State police released a summer of patrol-related activities and enforcement efforts from July 2-5: 1,206 traffic stops; 1,331 traffic citations; 29 DUI arrests; 26 self-initiated criminal arrests; 34 crash investigations; zero fatal crash-investigations or people killed; 16 persons injured; six alcohol-related crashes, and 19 motorists arrests.
There were also one child passenger safety seat citation, 33 seat belt citations, 164 seat belt warnings, 649 speeding citations, and 648 other citations.
For more information about Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.
