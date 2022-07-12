State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash 6 a.m. Monday on state Route 982 in Unity Township, west of its intersection with Coventry Lane, near Glengarry Golf Links.
According to police, a 2018 Kia Optima operated by 22-year-old Gianni A. Gonzalez of Miami, Florida, was traveling north on state Route 982. A 2014 Ford Focus operated by 44-year-old Jason E. Roney of North Huntingdon was proceeding south on the roadway. The Kia crossed into the path of the Ford, striking it head-on.
There were two passengers in the Kia: 23-year-old Shandon A. Marsden and 23-year-old Jaron J. Green, both of Greensburg.
According to reports, Green and Roney both suffered suspected serious injuries and were airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian via medical helicopter.
Firefighters had to extricate one victim from the wreck.
Gonzalez was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital with an injury of unknown severity. Marsden was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for a possible injury.
Pleasant Unity Volunteer Fire Department was assisted at the scene by PSP, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, and firefighters from Kecksburg, Trauger and Youngstown.
