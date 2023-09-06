NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP. – Pennsylvania State Police, in cooperation with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 5, in North Huntingdon Township.
One suspect was fatally shot.
State and county investigators were called in to investigate near the vicinity of the Huntingdon Inn Motel along U.S. Route 30 and Carpenter Lane Tuesday afternoon following the officer-involved shooting, according to a press release issued by Melanie Jones, public information officer with the DA’s office.
The scene and investigation itself remains active; however, there is no threat to the community or public at large, according to Jones’ press release. No officers were injured as a result of this incident.
Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson’s office is assisting in the investigation. Cause and manner of death will be determined pending autopsy results and further investigation into the incident.
As of press time Tuesday, the coroner’s office had not released any information.
Upon completion of the investigation by PSP, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli will review all of the evidence and determine if the use of deadly force was justified.
