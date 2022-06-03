State police at Kiski Valley are investigating counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Derry Township. On May 18 at approximately 6 p.m., an unknown white male entered Dollar General located at 1367 state Route 217 in Derry Township. He purchased $350 worth of Visa gift cards and a birthday card. He used four counterfeit $100 bills. The male has a distinct sleeve tattoo on his right arm. The same male also entered the Dollar General located at 608 state Route 217 in Derry Township approximately 10 minutes after the first one and used several more counterfeit $100 bills. Anyone with any tips or leads is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
