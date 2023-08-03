A 28-year-old Pittsburgh man was arrested late last month after a cellphone sale gone awry at a New Stanton service plaza along the turnpike.
According to a public information release report filed Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim – a known 42-year-old Greensburg man – met with the defendant July 28 at 6 p.m. at the service plaza in New Stanton. Neither party was identified by investigators in a public information release report.
The victim attempted to purchase a cellphone from the defendant, who during the transaction punched the victim in the face, then left the scene with the victim’s money.
As the defendant was driving away from the service plaza, he “inadvertently” ran over the victim’s foot, causing injury, according to PSP New Stanton.
The defendant was later located on the Pennsylvania Turnpike by PSP units. He will be charged for robbery, assault and theft.
The vehicle involved in the incident is a 2021 Freightliner with a trailer attached.
