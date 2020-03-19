At this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been no significant changes to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) field operations and the PSP “IUPatty’s” Detail remains in effect for the upcoming weekend of March 19 through March 22.
The PSP “IUPatty’s” Detail is a criminal and traffic enforcement effort conducted for the past five years during the social media-driven, celebratory weekend known as “IUPatty’s.” As directed by Gov. Tom Wolf, the Pennsylvania State Police strongly urges residents and visitors to avoid large social gatherings and advises those who are sick to stay home.
Under the direction of Indiana Station Commander Lieutenant Joseph A. Loughran, we will continue to monitor social media and social activity in the Indiana area as we approach the upcoming weekend. Residents and visitors can be confident that the Pennsylvania State Police has the plans and resources in place to respond to emergencies and support our law enforcement partners both here in the Indiana community and throughout the Commonwealth.
Additionally, the Department is following Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. We are reminding our members and employees to follow the same types of best practices as the general public: wash their hands regularly and use hand sanitizer if soap and water is unavailable, keep their workspace clean and sanitized, practice social distancing whenever possible, avoid large gatherings when off-duty and limit personal travel, and stay home if they are feeling sick.
During the current challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania State Police will remain committed to the safety of our communities and to our Core Purpose, which is “to seek justice, preserve peace, and improve the quality of life for all.”
