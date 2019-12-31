Pennsylvania State Police report troopers responded to 376 crashes and made 179 arrests for driving under the influence during the three-day Christmas holiday enforcement period from Dec. 24-26. Notably, troopers didn’t investigate a single fatal crash during the midweek holiday — a welcome change from last year’s four-day Christmas enforcement period, which saw six people killed in five separate crashes investigated by state police.
In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 1,885 speeding citations, 181 seatbelt citations, and 17 child safety seat citations.
During the four-day enforcement period surrounding Christmas in 2018, troopers responded to 622 crashes involving six fatalities in five fatal crashes. A total of 128 people were injured in crashes investigated by state police, and 54 crashes were alcohol-related.
This year, during the three-day enforcement period, troopers responded to 376 crashes involving 78 injuries, none fatal. Of the 376 crashes, 40 were determined to be alcohol-related, police said.
Holiday enforcement numbers were also down compared to 2018, according to police.
Troopers made 330 DUI arrests over the four-day enforcement period in 2018, with 179 DUI arrests during 2019’s three-day stretch. Citations for speeding (2,460 in 2018 compared to 1,885 in 2019), seat belt (289 compared to 181) and child safety seat (58 compared to 17) violations were all down in 2019, as were all other citations (5,543 compared to 3,800).
These statistics cover only incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.
With New Year’s Eve celebrations still ahead, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Remember to plan for a safe ride home before the party begins, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.
