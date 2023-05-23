State police at Kiski Valley on Monday, May 22, released details of a crash last week that caused a power outage at the Latrobe Municipal Authority’s water filtration plant.
According to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, 19-year-old Andrew M. Kadlec of Derry was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra south on state Route 217, north of Waterworks Road in Derry Township, on Friday, May 19, at 7:52 a.m.
Investigators said Kadlec was attempting to negotiate a left curve in the roadway but became distracted while looking at his GPS. The vehicle traveled off of the west shoulder of Route 217 before striking a utility pole. The Sierra then traveled approximately 25 feet before coming to final rest off of the west shoulder of Route 217.
The utility pole was sheared, according to PSP Kiski Valley, resulting in “live wires becoming downed across the entirety of SR 217.”
PSP said Kadlec was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured. The Sierra sustained disabling damages and was towed from the scene by private means.
PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by firefighters from Darlington and Ligonier, as well as PennDOT employees.
The crash impacted power lines supplying electricity to the water filtration plant, which temporarily prompted a voluntary water conservation request to customers over the weekend. By Sunday, May 21, the system alert was no longer posted on the LMA’s website.
