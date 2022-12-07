Investigators released additional details late Monday night regarding a fatal crash 9:15 p.m. Dec. 2 in Somerset County which resulted in two deaths, including a 27-year-old Derry man.
According to a public information release report filed Monday by Pennsylvania State Police at Somerset, Dustin D. Brant of Derry was fatally injured in a collision while driving in the wrong direction on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Jefferson Township.
PSP Somerset reported Brant was operating a 2022 Ford F250 west on an eastbound travel lane. A 2019 Ford E350, operated by 24-year-old Kawon C. Mooring of Westlawn, was traveling eastbound in the left lane of travel.
Both vehicles collided head-on in the eastbound left lane. A third vehicle, a 2017 Subaru Crosstrek operated by 30-year-old Pamela Rastetter of Struthers, Ohio, was traveling behind Mooring’s vehicle when the collision occurred. Rastetter’s vehicle was struck with debris from the collision ahead.
Both Ford vehicles sustained severe damages while Rastetter’s vehicle sustained minor damages. She did not report any injuries. A passenger in Rastetter’s vehicle, 26-year-old Danielle C. Tanielian, also was not injured.
Brant was pronounced deceased at the scene by Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Lexi Lichty. Mooring was later pronounced deceased at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center by Cambria County Deputy Coroner Ira Hart.
PSP Somerset was assisted at the scene by members of the Mutual Aid and Somerset emergency medical services, Sipesville Volunteer Fire Department and Herring Motors.
