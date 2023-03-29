Initial investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police at Kiski Valley has determined an 11-year-old male juvenile is responsible for a March 21 accidental brush fire in Derry Township.
According to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, the fire broke out late afternoon March 21 in a field owned by Johnston’s Quality Carbide, 1184 state Route 981, Derry Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.