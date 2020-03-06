Residents in the Derry Area School District will have an opportunity next month to learn where their tax dollars are going as it relates to cyber charter school funding.
Lena Hannah, a representative from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA), will speak at next month’s regular school board meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. April 2 in the Derry Area High School audion.
“She will have a phenomenal presentation about where this money is going, and how much we’re not getting and how much we should be getting,” Derry Area School Board president David Krinock said following Thursday’s regular school board meeting. “And we just want the public to see what goes on and see why we have to raise taxes or make cuts.”
Leaders of 108 school districts across Pennsylvania — including Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Mount Pleasant Area — have called on state legislature to enact Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed charter school law reforms. These changes, state officials said, “would allow districts to reinvest an additional $280 million into their classrooms while ensuring charter schools are held accountable for the quality of education they provide.”
“Every child in Pennsylvania deserves the opportunity to receive a high-quality education, but our current law allows some charter schools to perform poorly at the expense of students enrolled in traditional district schools,” Wolf said in a news release this week. “My charter school law proposal will benefit all students while helping to ensure all schools are held to the same quality and ethics standards.”
Wolf’s initiatives include applying the special education funding formula to all charter schools, establishing a statewide cyber charter tuition rate and improving the tuition redirection process. He said the changes will better align payments made to charter schools with the actual cost of educating students.
Taxpayers spent $1.8 billion on charter schools last year, including more than $500 million on cyber charter schools, according to state figures. A large number of the state’s public schools, including those in Westmoreland County, have been forced to cut classroom programs and property tax increases in recent years as cyber charter costs continue to increase.
A recent 2020 State of Education survey done by the PSBA determined that more than 70% of Pennsylvania’s public school districts identified mandatory charter school tuition costs as one of the main sources of budget pressure.
“Where is this money going? How much money are these schools making for inadequate education? It’s just bad all around — they’re crippling public schools,” Krinock said. “It’s so unequally funded.”
Last year, Derry Area School Board approved a final 2019-20 budget with a 2-mill increase in property taxes. Another tax increase was needed, district officials said at the time, because of a lack of educational funding from the state as the district attempted to keep pace with rising cyber charter tuition and pension costs.
According to last year’s budget figures, Derry Area cyber school program cost the district $3,500 per student compared to $12,180 for a regular education cyber student and $24,872 for a special education cyber student.
“School districts, in my own opinion, are like companies. We don’t make money, our product is graduating successful students and it costs us money to do that,” Krinock said. “... It’s just unfair the way the state has been operating the cyber-charter schools.”
Krinock encouraged district residents to attend next month’s meeting.
“We want people to be as informed as they can,” he said.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, resident Christine Luther told the board about aging Derry Area marching band and color guard uniforms. She said some of the band’s rain gear has mold and dry rot, while some clothing contains holes and other issues.
Krinock said district officials are aware of the uniform issues. He added that Derry Area’s band uniforms are about 12 years old and that other area school districts have kept uniforms in circulation for as many as 19 years.
“We know what kind of shape they’re in and how old they are,” he said. “We’re on it.”
Krinock said the school district is in need of roughly 70 new uniforms, adding that the item plans to be factored into the district’s 2020-21 school year budget.
The school board also approved the 2020-21 school year calendar on Thursday. The first day of instruction for students is Aug. 31 and the final day of classes is tentatively slated for June 2, 2021.
Also discussed at Thursday’s meeting:
- The board heard a presentation about the high school’s Terra Cotta Pot Project. As part of the project, students enrolled in painting classes picked and researched a famous artist. The students then painted a terra cotta pot in the style of that artist. Finished pots will be delivered to the district’s ag/hort complex, with ag/hort planning to fill the pots with soil and plants to be auctioned off this spring. Money for the project was provided through a grant from the Derry Area School District Foundation;
- The Harlem Wizards’ appearance at the high school on Wednesday was a huge success, selling more than 500 tickets and raising roughly $3,000. The fundraiser was done through the Derry Area Interact Club to raise money for general student activities.
In other business, the school board approved:
- The Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) general operating budget for 2020-21 in the amount of $6,655,915, an increase of $611,745 from the previous school year. Derry Area’s annual contribution is $6,988.05, an increase of $1,860.39 from last year. The school board approved the budget via a 7-0 roll call vote; school directors Steve Kozar and Mark Meloy were absent;
- The purchase of audio-visual equipment for the high school audion at a cost of $2,931.05 using capital projects funds;
- A one-year child bearing leave and family medical leave for employee No. 468, effective June 25 or date of disability as determined by the physician;
- Resignation of Joanna Markle as elementary online education coordinator, effective March 6;
- Resignation of Amanda Ellenberger as a personal care assistant, effective March 12;
- Employ Mark Curcio as the high school yearbook editor and newspaper advisor for the 2020-21 school year at a salary set by the negotiated point system;
- A change in status for George Hudak from an eight-hour midnight/afternoon custodian at Grandview Elementary School to an eight-hour Grandview/AG afternoon custodian, effective March 9;
- A change in status for Kelly Jones from an eight-hour high school lead afternoon custodian to an eight-hour high school daylight custodian, effective March 9;
- Additions to the substitute employee list, including Mindy Pechersky and Janet DelaCruz;
- For Jonathan Kim to attend the Brainstorm Education Technology Conference from May 4-5 in Sandusky, Ohio, at an approximate cost of $974 to be paid by the district;
- For Casey Long to attend the National Principal Conference from July 7-9 in National Habor, Maryland, at an approximate cost of $1,561 to be paid for by the district;
- For Kristine Higgs, Debbie Gray or a district designee to attend the mandatory Nina M. Lowrey 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant Conference from March 10-12 in Harrisburg at an approximate cost of $1,866 to be paid with grant funds;
- For Scott Chappell to attend the School Construction Workshop on April 28 in Monongahela at an approximate cost of $167 to be paid by the district;
- Resignation of Jessica Gordon as head cheerleading coach, effective at the end of the 2019-20 season;
- Resignation of Austin Main as varsity head boys’ soccer coach, effective Feb. 3;
- Additions to athletic event staff;
- For the athletic department to purchase two treadmills and one elliptical in the amount of $11,475 from Webster’s Fitness Products Inc. using capital projects funds;
- For the varsity baseball team to compete in the Homer-Center Baseball Tournament April 24-25 to be paid for by the booster organization;
- For the boys’ volleyball team to participate in the York High School Volleyball Tournament April 17-18 with registration costs of $280 to be covered by the district and lodging/meals to be paid by the booster organization;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) eAcademy Consortium membership services agreement;
- Summer and special school year programs budget for the 2020-21 school year;
- For the formation of a Science National Honor Society, beginning with the 2020-21 school year, at no cost to the district;
- Budgetary transfers for the 2019-20 school year;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit (WIU) Idea-Part B agreement;
- To accept and allocate local, state and federal grants;
- Field trips and after-school activities.
