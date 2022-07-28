It was Dec. 28, 2020, when I had my first appointment with a urologist since moving to Texas in May of that year after I had retired from the Bulletin. Moving across the country into a new home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic presented a lot of challenges and it took a while until I got my bearings and started looking into my health care.

No one likes to hear their doctor say the word cancer unless he puts the word “no” in front of it. However, when he tells you it has been detected early, has not spread to the lymph nodes, and doesn’t appear to be rapidly spreading, you breathe a little sigh of relief.

