It was Dec. 28, 2020, when I had my first appointment with a urologist since moving to Texas in May of that year after I had retired from the Bulletin. Moving across the country into a new home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic presented a lot of challenges and it took a while until I got my bearings and started looking into my health care.
No one likes to hear their doctor say the word cancer unless he puts the word “no” in front of it. However, when he tells you it has been detected early, has not spread to the lymph nodes, and doesn’t appear to be rapidly spreading, you breathe a little sigh of relief.
Yet, you can’t help but be apprehensive and all kinds of things start rattling your brain. That was me following an appointment with my urologist, Dr. Gavin Wagenheim, at Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston. A digital rectal exam revealed a hard lump in my prostate. My low PSA (prostate specific antigen) of 1.7 did not indicate a cancer problem (a range over 4.0 is considered serious) but Dr. Wagenheim recommended taking biopsies to be on the safe side.
While doing TURP (transurethral resection of the prostate surgery), Dr. Wagenheim scheduled a cystoscopy, a procedure to look inside the bladder using a thin camera called a cystoscope and to take biopsies of the lump (tumor). Of the 13 biopsies taken, five indicated cancer was present. But the doctor said the cancer was discovered in a relatively early stage (Stage 2C) and I had some time to consider three options — 1. Do nothing for now and monitor the situation for the next year; 2. Have radiation (and possibly chemotherapy); and 3. Have surgery to remove the prostate.
At first I decided to have my prostate removed but my son Drew’s father-in-law referred me to friends of his who had undergone a relatively new radiation procedure offered by M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and urged me to get a second opinion. The three people with whom I spoke raved about the proton therapy, noting they had no side effects and are still cancer-free.
After acquiring new Medicare health from United Health Care that M.D. Anderson would accept, an appointment with oncologist Dr. Henry Mok followed and he made an extensive presentation about my cancer and explained the proton treatment. The most widely accepted evaluation of prostate cancer is the Gleason Score, developed in the 1960s. My reading was 7 and Dr. Mok explained that when caught early, the survival rate for my stage (Stage 2 is considered intermediate) of cancer is near 100%.
The M.D. Anderson Cancer Center is known worldwide and, for the past eight years, U.S. News and World Report ranked it No. 1 for cancer care in the nation. Over the past 32 years, MDA never was ranked lower than second. More importantly, MDA is one of the few hospitals or treatment centers in the United States that offers proton therapy to treat prostate cancer. At the time my treatments began, there were only 30 proton therapy centers in the United States. As of right now, there are 37.
Proton therapy is like traditional radiation therapy, but it uses a different type of energy and is much more accurate at targeting tumors. Standard radiation therapy often results in side effects from damage to nearby healthy tissues or organs.
Proton therapy uses protons, which are positively charged particles found in the nucleus of an atom. Proton beams enter the body with a low dose of radiation (“entrance dose”). The dose increases as it approaches the target area and deposits its maximum radiation directly on the tumor before stopping. There is no “exit dose” beyond the tumor. This means the tumor can be targeted more precisely, usually within one millimeter, and allows for the delivery of a more powerful dose of radiation.
M.D. Anderson uses pencil beam scanning, also known as spot scanning, to treat cancers of the prostate. Powerful magnets direct thousands of ultra-fine proton beams from multiple directions toward the tumor, creating a protective “U” shape around healthy tissue and avoiding sensitive areas. Low and intermediate-risk prostate cancers, the type that I was diagnosed with, are usually considered curable. Side effects of proton therapy can include fatigue, skin redness where the beam enters, and soreness around the part of your body being treated. I did have a slight skin redness where the beam entered but it was never sore and I never experienced any fatigue.
One week after a spacer gel was inserted between my bladder and prostate, I was at the Proton Therapy Center for proton therapy simulation, which would give me an idea of what I would be doing five days a week for the next two months.
It is important to lie still during treatment thus I was positioned on a table where cushions and restraints placed my legs in the correct position. The radiation team (comprised of four proton therapy technicians) used a Sharpie to mark the area of my body that would receive the treatment. The five marks were on my stomach and both sides of my hips. Next came planning the path of the protons with imaging tests. For this I had to undergo magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and a computerized tomography (CT) scan to determine the area of my body to be treated and how best to reach it with the proton beams.
The actual proton therapy treatment takes only a few minutes, but it takes about 30 minutes or so preparing for each treatment session. Monday treatment usually took 10-15 minutes longer because I had to undergo weekly CT scans to see if the dose I received needed to be recalculated based on changes in weight or tumor size and shape. My treatments were scheduled for 8:35 a.m. every weekday, beginning Nov. 8.
After removing all clothing from the waist down (except socks) and putting on two hospital gowns in the dressing room, one of the four proton therapy technicians arrive to take me into a small cubicle where I lay down on an examination table and the technician takes my ID badge which includes information about the amount of fluid that must be in my bladder before the proton therapy can begin. Using an ultrasound device, the technician measures the fluid in my bladder and if the measurement is at or above the fluid, I get the OK to proceed with the daily treatment.
If my bladder fluid number was over the minimum and I had a strong urgency to urinate, the technician would give me a 6-ounce cup and say how many ounces I could release. However, if my bladder reading was low, I had to drink one or two bottles of water (plenty of it in the room cabinet) and wait 15 minutes to have a new ultrasound read. The clincher was I was not allowed to relieve myself until I was tested again. That was not an easy task and I suffered through a horrendous first week. I had several episodes where I was unable to retain all of the 64 ounces of fluid I drank in the previous three hours, and it was truly embarrassing even though the four technicians assured me that it was not unusual.
Every Monday morning I met with Dr. Mok to review the treatment and at the first appointment I told him I wasn’t sure I would be able keep my bladder full to complete the 34 more treatments. Fortunately, Dr. Mok had a solution, prescribing oxybutynin, a medicine used to treat symptoms of an overactive bladder, and also an over-the-counter pill, AZO, to take at the same time twice a day. That was a wonder drug for me, and I did not have trouble keeping my bladder full for the duration of my treatments. Big sigh of relief.
My final treatment (39th) was on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, one day after my 77th birthday. So far, so good. My PSA reading on April 4, 2022, my first appointment with Dr. Mok since the completion of my treatments, was 1.0. During my recent physical checkup with my PCP from Memorial Hermann, Dr. Ryan Walsh, the PSA reading was even less, 0.46.
One thing that surprised me was the number of fellow patients I met in the dressing room during my two-month sojourn. Every week patients were ending their treatment and new ones were beginning. I met patients from Canada, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Utah, California, and Mexico, all coming to M.D. Anderson for their special treatment. Though several of them were staying with relatives during their treatment, the others were living in nearby hotels and commuting to the cancer center by either the hospital shuttle or Uber.
The reason was obvious: They came to receive the best cancer treatment possible.
And this is why I count my blessings. Had I not moved to Texas to be near my son and his family after I retired from the Latrobe Bulletin in May of 2020, I probably never would have had the chance to undergo proton therapy because there are none within three and a half hours of Latrobe.
I’m hoping I will never need a cancer center again but, knowing what I know now, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center will be the place for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.