Westmoreland County Prothonotary Christina O’Brien announced the completion of a new e-filing program that will permit attorneys to electronically file legal documents, eliminating the need to physically come into the prothonotary’s office to file.
The e-filing program was designed and implemented internally by O’Brien, Lori Campbell and Jim Conforti, who worked in collaboration with government software developer Calytera and the Westmoreland Bar Association to develop a user-friendly program.
The e-filing program cost approximately $130,000 to develop and was paid for utilizing fees collected from the prothonotary’s automation fund.
There is no registration fee to use the e-filing program, available online at https://proefile.co.westmoreland.pa.us/efiling/#/login.
The cost of an initial filing will be $15, and all subsequent filings are $8. These fees are comparable to other third-class counties in Pennsylvania, O’Brien said. Convenience fees based on payment method add a minimum of $1 per transaction. Debit cards incur a 1% convenience fee, while the fee is 2.6% for credit card transactions and there is a flat fee of $1.95 for payments by electronic check.
“Because the system will be managed internally, all profits will be added to the county’s general fund to reduce taxpayers’ financial burden,” O’Brien said.
“It is estimated the program will earn $200,000 per year.”
The Prothonotary’s office conducted a soft launch of the e-filing program over the past month and received many positive reviews from users.
Attorneys are encouraged to review the local e-filing rule located on the prothonotary’s homepage for a list of documents that can be e-filed.
The prothonotary office does not distribute forms or offer legal advice for e-filing customers, O’Brien noted. For this reason, she said, pro-se customers can utilize a dedicated e-filing station within the prothonotary’s office where staff members can assist them on how to use the program.
The prothonotary’s office does not serve legal notices, but O’Brien said she’s hopeful her office can work with the sherriff’s office to offer that service soon.
“Although e-filing is not required at this time, it may become mandatory in the future,” O’Brien said. “The final goal is to have 100% e-filing participation and only digital copies of documents. This would greatly reduce the county’s need for more storage space.”
The transition to a fully digital library of documents would need approval from court administration and the Westmoreland County judges, O’Brien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.