Protesters gather for ‘peaceful march’ in downtown Latrobe

Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.