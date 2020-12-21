Murder charges could be filed against a Unity Township man who has been considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross nearly three years ago, according to a Westmoreland County prosecutor.
Assistant District Attorney Pete Flanigan told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review his office anticipates filing murder charges against Thomas George Stanko, 50, in connection with the Unity Township woman’s April 2018 disappearance and apparent death.
“We anticipate filing criminal homicide charges against him for her death. We will file them when the time is right,” Flanigan said following a court hearing in which Stanko’s lawyer asked a judge to dismiss pending criminal cases on charges that were filed against Stanko following Gross’ disappearance.
Stanko has been a person of interest in the disappearance since the days after Gross went missing on April 7, 2018. He has been in custody since shortly after Gross’ disappearance on unrelated charges and is awaiting trial on federal gun charges.
A Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas judge in January 2019 declared Cassandra Gross legally dead in response to a request from her son, Brandon Diebold of North Carolina. Judge Chris Scherer ruled Gross the victim of homicide and heard testimony behind closed doors from Tpr. James McKenzie, the state police lead investigator in the case.
Gross would have turned 54 in May.
Family and friends quickly rallied after her disappearance, organizing candlelight vigils, search parties and fundraisers, and offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a resolution of the case.
Her mother has continued asking anyone with information to contact her at 724-539-9553 and said those providing tips can remain anonymous.
The last time Kathe Gross talked to her daughter was around 3:30 p.m. April 7, 2018, as Cassandra was heading home to her apartment in Edgewater Village in Unity Township after having lunch with friends at the Parkwood Inn restaurant in Southwest Greensburg.
Gross was reported missing April 9, the same day her dog Baxter was found walking alone along Beatty County Road near Red Barn Road, heading in the direction of Lloydsville. Baxter died May 26 after being cared for by Gross’ friend Michelle DeMoss Daub since shortly after Gross’ disappearance.
On April 10, 2018, investigators discovered Gross’ red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV burned almost beyond recognition in a wooded area of Hempfield Township along Norfolk Southern railroad lines near Twin Lakes Park.
Police said it appeared the SUV was taken to the location and set on fire.
In the days that followed Gross’ disappearance, police searched Unity Township properties owned by Stanko on White Fence Lane and Macey Road.
Stanko has maintained he had no involvement in Gross’ disappearance.
State police and specialized search teams conducted multiple searches since the spring and summer of 2018, including a search in May at the White Fence Lane property where Stanko’s mother lives, which borders Unity Cemetery. That investigation yielded several items that were sent out for testing, although police have not made details about those items public.
Police have asked anyone with information on Gross’ whereabouts or anyone who saw Gross’ SUV (license plate HLP-1411) in the area of Twin Lakes Park on April 7 to contact lead investigator Tpr. James McKenzie at 724-832-3237.
Stanko was indicted in May in federal court in Williamsport on allegations he was in possession of a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle that had been altered and had the serial number removed on Oct. 25, 2018.
His mother, Almira Stanko, 84, is awaiting trial in Westmoreland County on multiple charges, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud, in connection with allegations that she tried to use her son’s government benefits account while he was in prison.
Her trial has been delayed while her son and co-defendant has been in federal custody.
