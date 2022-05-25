The Greater Latrobe School District Board of Education meeting started with a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 18 children and one adult were killed Tuesday.
The biggest thing to come out of the meeting that saw just over 30 resolutions approved was Resolution No. 258 — approve 2022-23 General Fund Proposed Final Budget.
In the proposed final budget, the district is looking at a total revenue projection of $61,234,362. It incorporates just over $36 million in local revenue projections, thanks in part to increased collections from the earned income tax and delinquent tax collections. It also looks to include $22,829,299 from state and $2,252,082 from federal revenue projections.
On the expenditure side, the district is looking at total expenditures tallying $61,579,362. The bulk of the expenditures is the $28,972,228 for salaries and benefits.
There is a deficit of $345,000 difference between the projected revenue and the projected expenses. Based on trends, it would suggest a one-mill increase for taxpayers.
The budget passed, and in a roll-call vote, the sole nay vote belonged to Andrew Repko.
“We adopted a proposed final budget which calls for a one-mill increase,” Dan Watson, business administrator, said. “It can only go down from there. We receive about 37% of our funding from the state subsidy and we are just waiting to see where that comes in at. Even if it doesn’t come in at the level that we expect, we are hopeful that we will be able to reduce that next month.”
Superintendent Michael Porembka stresses that this is the preliminary budget that was approved during Tuesday’s meeting.
“The preliminary budget is the big thing,” Porembka said. “It is preliminary. Mr. Watson and I have talked that we want to get it to zero. Things look promising. There are some external factors that we are looking for and numbers to come in. As I’ve said before, it is not lip service. We want to get it to zero. We just need to see what stuff comes in.”
The final numbers from the state are due in June.
The next committee of the whole meeting for the board will be June 14 at 7 p.m. while the next regular board meeting where a final budget for 2022-23 will be voted on is scheduled for June 21 at 7 p.m.
The board also approved:
- eCat Academy memorandum of understanding between GLSD and GLEA for the 2022-2023 school year;
- Affiliation agreement between Duquesne University School of Education and Greater Latrobe School District;
- St. Francis University cooperative agreement for 2022-2023 school year;
- Innersight professional services agreement for the 2022-2023 school year;
- Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 2022 summer extended school year program;
- Adelphoi education services partial ESY/summer program letter of agreement;
- Adelphoi Village, Inc. linkage agreement;
- Affiliation agreement between GLSD and Carlow University for the College of Health and Wellness Student Clinical Practicum Nursing Experience;
- Reappointment of the school district treasurer through June 30, 2023;
- 2022-2023 district tax rebate program;
- eAcademy consortium membership services agreement;
- The following resignations: Brooke Cichocki (music teacher), Courtney Hauser, (assistant girls volleyball coach) and Ashley Kolat (secretary);
- Sherri Campbell as an additional school police officer effective May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.