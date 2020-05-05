Property tax rates for Ligonier Valley School District residents are expected to increase again for the 2020-21 school year based on a proposed budget adopted Monday by the district’s school board.
The $32,327,365 proposed budget includes an increase of 2.15 mills to the property tax rate, district business manager Michelle Krebs said, and requires the district to pull $1,115,551 from its fund balance to cover a shortfall between revenues and expenditures.
According to preliminary budget figures, a 2.15-mill tax increase would provide roughly $332,637 in additional revenue compared to the 2019-20 budget. The 2020-21 budget also shows slight increases in revenue from real estate transfer and earned income taxes.
In expenditures, the district is projected to see a reduction of more than $100,000 in salaries and wages because of retirements — 12 teachers (five of those positions will not be replaced, according to the proposed budget), along with three administrative positions and three secretary/aide positions.
Despite the savings in salaries and wages, the district is projected to have increased costs for benefits, up by more than $174,000 compared to 2019-20. Healthcare premium increases of $63,479 contribute to that amount, along with an increase to the rate at which the district must contribute to the Pennsylvania School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS), which adds $53,101 to the district’s expenditures. Medical and dental coverage for retirees as offered under the district’s early retirement incentive add another $111,314 in expenditures under the proposed budget.
The budget also projects student transportation costs increasing by nearly $135,000.
The school board must pass a tentative budget by the end of May and a final spending plan by June 30.
The board brought back a familiar face to fill a vacancy, voting 6-2 to appoint former board member Daniel Stevens to fill the vacancy left by Kimberly Dickert-Wallace’s resignation from the board.
Board members Jennifer Kromel and Kevin Mack opposed Stevens’ appointment. Stevens previously served a partial term on the school board after being appointed in November 2018 to serve the remainder of Dave Wilcox’s term but wasn’t re-elected in 2019.
The board also appointed Anne Urban to fill the vacant vice president post.
Citing “uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to uncertainties in tax revenue collection, the bond market, school schedules and possible state legislation impacting budgeting requirements,” the school board backtracked on its approval last month for two motions that would allow a bond issue to fund planned renovations at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC) in Derry Township.
Because the EWCTC itself isn’t allowed to incur debt, the three sending districts — Ligonier Valley, Derry Area and Greater Latrobe — appointed three members each to the new Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational Technical School Authority (EWAVTSA), which would handle any bond issues needed and provide oversight for the project.
The board at Monday’s meeting rescinded motions regarding advertising and adopting a debt resolution related to the EWCTC renovations and adopting a resolution regarding entering a lease agreement with the EWAVTSA. A majority of board members from the three sending districts would need to approve those items before the EWAVTSA would be able to conduct a bond issue to fund work at the EWCTC.
According to the motion on Monday’s meeting agenda, the purpose of rescinding the items approved last month “is to allow the board the necessary additional time to appropriately assess the overall financial and educational requirements facing the Ligonier Valley School District both in the near and long-terms, thereby allowing the board to reassess its participation in the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology (Center) Capital Project at a later date when the current situation has stabilized.”
In other business the school board approved:
- An agreement with Adelphoi Education Services Inc. beginning July 1 through June 30, 2021, at a per diem cost of $149 (no increase from the 2019-20 cost);
- Continuation of the Dedicated SAP Liaison Model for the 2020-21 school year through Westmoreland County Behavioral and Developmental Services at a cost of $20,000;
- The list of seniors graduating from Ligonier Valley High School as presented by the high school principal, with the provision the principal will make the final determination as to whether each learner has met the requirements for graduation;
- Health and physical education progressions;
- To administer fall 2020 Pennsylvania Youth Survey to learners in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12;
- A revised 2019-20 Flex Day memorandum of understanding with the Ligonier Valley Education Association;
- The request of the following staff to work additional days/hours during the summer of 2020 at a supplemental hourly rate according to the LVEA contract: Denise Giron and Alyssa Piemme, guidance counselors at Ligonier Valley High School, up to 20 days each; Tonya Fike, school nurse at LVHS, up to five days;
- For Rachel Clark to work additional days/hours during the summer of 2020 as Outside In LEA, at her contracted hourly rate;
- For Rachel Kurdziel, assistant principal, to enroll in SLE 704 Technology & Facility Development and SLE 705 Curriculum & Instruction Leadership Supervision courses at California University of Pennsylvania in the summer 2020 session;
- Hiring Laurel Ross as secretary at Laurel Valley Elementary School beginning July 1, 2020, at an hourly rate of $15.65;
- Continuation of the following supplemental positions for the 2020-21 school year: Corey Turcheck, assistant varsity football coach, $4,335; John Boast, co-assistant golf coach, $1,847 to be shared;
- Hiring the following supplemental position for the 2020-21 school year: Adam Storey, co-assistant golf coach, $1,847 to be shared;
- Establishing 2020-21 instructional calendars;
- To submit a Flexible Instructional Day Application to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for the 2020-21 school year;
- Requests for school attendance area for the 2020-21 school year as follows: Carter Gunn, Ariella Gunn, Olive Henry, Emma Moser, Conner Saxton, Garret Saxton, Britton Schreyer and Alexander Sowers at R.K. Mellon Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.