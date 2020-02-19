Preliminary changes to Ligonier Township’s oil and gas zoning ordinance received feedback from the Ligonier Township Planning Commission during a public workshop held Tuesday.
The suggestions were proposed by the environmental subcommittee overseen by the Ligonier Valley Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. The planning commission and township officials examined the proposed changes during a two-hour work session at the township municipal complex.
Changes involve regulating unconventional drilling — also known as hydraulic fracturing or fracking — in Ligonier Township. As planning commission chairperson Barb Nalle pointed out, the “health and welfare of this township” is the group’s primary concern with regard to changes to the ordinance, which was last updated in late 2014 to early 2015.
The goal of the workshops is for officials to come to an agreement upon ordinance amendments, which eventually can go up for adoption by the township supervisors.
However, solicitor Michael Korns told the Bulletin that the planning commission is several months away from finalizing any changes to submit to township supervisors. Another workshop will be scheduled to examine the rest of the changes to the oil and gas zoning ordinance.
At work sessions Korns more or less is acting as a facilitator, providing legal advice to ensure regulations can withstand a legal challenge.
“By and large this will be your opportunity to provide input,” Korns said, addressing workshop attendees. “If there’s anything I think is legally a problem, I will point it out. But policy is up to (the planning commission) to recommend and to the supervisors for final adoption.”
One proposed change includes removing the agricultural zone as an oil and gas drilling site, leaving the industrial zone as the only place to drill. Korns, however, sees this as a potential legal issue.
“At this point fracking would only be permitted in the industrial zone ... your problem is your industrial zone in this township is very small. (Although) we haven’t done the analysis, I would strongly suspect you would have no parcels left,” he said.
However, one planning commission member stated it’s her hope that fracking never makes it to the township at all, citing that there’s money to be made in renewable energy.
Another change involves increasing the minimum distance a drilling pad must be from protected structures. It also includes increasing the distance of a protected buffer zone from all township streams.
The concern is that if setbacks are increased too much then there might not be any place in the township to drill at all.
“There are places that have outright bans (on fracking),” Korns said. “You have to find a place to compare that has an ordinance but also has a reasonable possibility of drilling.”
The subcommittee also recommended adding a hydrogeological study which would be prepared by a hydrogeologist acceptable to the township. This study would examine drilling’s impact on groundwater and surface water. The proposed chance includes identifying water wells within a 3,000-foot radius of the oil and gas well to ensure the health and safety of township residents.
Korns warns that too many requirements for drilling companies presents a legal concern.
“If it gets so restrictive, and the compliance cost gets so high, they can go to court and say, ‘You’re just trying to make this impossible,’” he added.
Township officials were unable to get through all the proposed changes to the oil and gas zoning ordinance and decided to table the matter until a future workshop is held.
