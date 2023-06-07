Derry Township residents are asking the township’s supervisors to do anything they can to keep a proposed addiction treatment center from opening in New Derry.

More than 30 residents sat in for the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting to make known their concerns about the facility and what they think should be done.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

