Derry Township residents are asking the township’s supervisors to do anything they can to keep a proposed addiction treatment center from opening in New Derry.
More than 30 residents sat in for the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting to make known their concerns about the facility and what they think should be done.
Comments were kicked off by Maria Soohey and two other attorneys who presented what they believe is a path forward to blocking the facility.
“The municipal planning code was designed to ensure that they’d be placed in appropriate locations, assuring the treatment of individuals while minimizing the risk to the community,” Soohey said.
Since Derry Township doesn’t have dedicated zoning, Soohey and others believe the township can deny the use of the property because it fits the Pennsylvania Municipal Code’s definition of a methadone clinic.
The township’s solicitor, Sam Dalfonso, has disagreed with that assessment but welcomed Soohey and others to bring him as much information as possible to look at.
“Send me anything you got because if there is something, a string, we’ll pull at it,” Dalfonso said.
Tuesday was the second time residents have been able to speak out and ask questions regarding Angel’s Light Addiction Specialists’ purchase of the property and the services they offer.
The township supervisors organized a town hall back on May 23, which made four representatives of the company available to residents to ask questions. No one from Angel’s Light was present for Tuesday’s meeting.
Supervisor Dave Slifka has said he and Supervisors Jim Prohaska and Don Kepple have been working nonstop to find out as much as they can about the facility Angel’s Light plans to bring to Derry Township.
According to Slifka, the sale of the property, located at 314 Pittsburgh St., has yet to be finalized, and no state license has been issued for the facility.
Residents say the facility, which is expected to serve as a halfway house, would not be in a suitable location due to its proximity to residential homes, playground, bars and the Derry Area School District campus.
Betty Jean Smith said she has lived across from the building for 57 years and has seen first-hand the revitalization of the neighborhood.
“There’s many children … in my neighborhood that ride the bikes right past this school, play right in the yards,” Smith said. “I have grandchildren 50 feet from this facility.”
Along with its location, residents cited concerns for their safety should a member of the facility decide to leave on their own.
Derry Township doesn’t have its own police force and is serviced by the Pennsylvania State Police at Kiski Valley. Residents say long response times would leave them vulnerable should an incident arise.
Representatives from Angel’s Light proposed hiring a full-time security guard so community members feel safe.
On Monday, the township supervisors sent a letter to Angel’s Light that said they found the company “fell woefully short” of calming the township residents’ fears. Slifka read the letter to the audience Tuesday.
“Despite the detailed explanations to the supervisors during the tour of the Youngwood facility, regarding the daily operations in the actual programs and the benefits you provide to your clientele, none of that information was relayed to the audience in a discernible fashion for them to understand,” Slifka said.
The letter outlined a list of recommended actions Angel’s Light take at its facility should it receive the necessary licensing. Those requests include posted signs, an alarm system to notify the neighborhood when someone leaves the facility without the proper requirements and proposed community engagement opportunities between Angel’s Light and the township residents.
Both Slifka and Dalfonso said the township is looking at every avenue it has to understand how much say the township has in the facility’s location and operation.
While some residents have called on the township to tie up the proposed facility’s opening in litigation, Slifka said it’s not a practical solution.
“If you don’t follow the right protocol here, it could really put the township in financial distress,” Slifka said.
Soohey said she wants to see the township supervisors and community work together going forward.
“We need the legal basis to fight this and we need the community support and opinion to fight this location,” Soohey said.
