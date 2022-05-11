The big item on the Greater Latrobe school board’s committee of the whole meeting Tuesday was a presentation of the district’s proposed 2022-23 budget.
And that automatically raises the question of how much will this affect the taxpayers of the district?
So far, it is a question that is up in the air until final projections from the state are calculated into the mix. And that won’t be until, hopefully, sometime in June.
But if trends are to be followed it would suggest a possible one-mill increase, according to district officials.
Depending on what state government offers, it could be a one-mill increase or it could be there would be no change.
Dan Watson, business administrator, ran through a roughly 15-minute presentation that went through the preliminary budget proposal.
“The problem is we have to develop a preliminary budget and get it passed in May,” Watson said. “We won’t know what the state is going to give us until the end of June if we are lucky.”
The proposed budget, as Watson stressed, is preliminary. The final budget will be voted on during the second meeting of the board in June as it must be passed by June 30.
In the proposed final revenue budget, the district is looking at a total revenue projection of $61,234,362. It incorporates just over $36 million in local revenue projections, thanks in part to increased collections from the earned income tax and delinquent tax collections. It also looks to include $22,829,299 from state and $2,252,082 from federal revenue projections.
On the expenditure side, the district is looking at total expenditures tallying $61,579,362. The bulk of the expenditures is the $28,972,228 for salaries and benefits.
There is a deficit of $345,000 difference between the projected revenue and the projected expenses. Based on trends, it would suggest a one-mill increase for taxpayers.
“Suggest” is the keyword. As Watson pointed out, he is looking for the state to contribute more, but, again, is waiting on the exact figures.
“I don’t want to pass an unnecessary tax increase on to our taxpayers,” Superintendent Michael Porembka said. “We don’t want to do that as a school district.”
Porembka is supportive of a possible one-mill increase, but also would not mind holding the line.
“I am supportive of it,” he said. “We talk all the time about it. I respect Mr. Watson’s judgment on it. I know what our historical trend has been and the fact that one mill is what generally keeps us going, but at the same time, I’m talking to a business manager who says that if the state revenue comes in higher than expected, we can go to 0%. And that is fine. We look at what those trends are and I support one mill, but I am hopeful that our state numbers will come in favorably and we can get to zero.”
Watson stressed that the final numbers from the state will come in June.
“They are supposed to come in by June 30,” he said. “There have been years where we have not gotten them until July or August. I don’t think that is going to happen this year. I think that we are going to get them in June.”
Porembka is OK with going to zero or one mill, but he just wants to exercise caution.
“The trend is one mill a year,” he added. “I’m OK with going to zero, but what we don’t want to do is then next year, we have to go to two mills, because we miscalculated this year. I’m very confident in his numbers. And I know what our trend is. It is a conversation we’ve been having for a while. We want to get to zero, but if we have to, we will go to one and that will be it.”
The proposed budget will be put up for approval at the board’s next meeting May 24.
