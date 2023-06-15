Angela’s Angels in Latrobe loans out gowns and accessories for proms, dances, weddings and other formal occasions and never questions the recipients’ needs.
“We don’t ask questions about anything,” said Angela Rose O’Brien of Unity Township, who founded the nonprofit in 2006. “If you ask, it’s yours, and we give it from the heart, whatever your needs are.”
All that they ask is that the gowns be returned within two weeks after they’re worn so that they can be cleaned and available for someone else to use. That doesn’t always happen, but that’s OK.
“If it doesn’t come back, you won’t be disappointed, there won’t be any worries if you gave it from your heart,” O’Brien said.
Merrissa Wenger didn’t return the gown that she borrowed in 2012 for her senior prom at Greensburg Salem High School.
That is, she didn’t return it until 13 years later. It recently came back to Angela’s Angels in a box with new accessories and a letter explaining how much the gown meant to her, and why it took so long for her to return it.
“Right after (the prom) we were evicted from our home and forced to pack everything up within a week,” she wrote. “Returning this dress was unfortunately at the bottom of the list.”
She now lives in Georgia, and when she recently found the gown in storage, she considered donating it to a thrift shop.
“I didn’t know what to do with it and I doubted that Angela’s Angels wanted it back,” she told the Bulletin in a phone interview. “I woke up one day and I got the feeling that God was telling me something. So I sent it back and included extra shoes and another clutch purse.”
O’Brien was surprised to receive the parcel and the note.
“It was so kind of her to do that after all these years,” she said. “It really touched my heart.”
The gown is black with rhinestone accents.
“The one I borrowed for my sophomore year was red and puffy and made me feel like Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” Wenger said. “It was beautiful. The gown for my junior year was black and yellow and flowing and had a pretty sash.”
She returned those two, but, she said, “a lot of stuff happened” around graduation. There was a death in the family and her father was struggling as a single parent to raise her and her brother. They had to quickly pack up when they were evicted from where they were living.
Wenger, 30, spent the first eight years of her life in Lancaster, and is open about the abuse that she experienced from her mother. It became so dangerous that the siblings were finally removed from the home. Their father, Todd Wenger Sr., who now lives in Ligonier, was given custody and they moved to the Greensburg area.
Wenger studied business management at Community College of Allegheny County. She relocated to Georgia and works for Hyundai Capital America, which is a sponsor for the Girls of Excellence in Atlanta. Their mission appealed to her.
“We work as mentors with underprivileged girls in the surrounding area,” she said. “Those girls are a reflection of the little girl I was. They have a plethora of backgrounds. Some have single parents, or their parents can’t afford nice houses, or they are underprivileged in other ways.”
Among other services, the nonprofit provides classes in life skills like how to cook, how to budget and how to positively prepare for their future.
Wenger mentors in leadership camps and workshops, and participates with the girls in day trips like hiking, going to the beach or caverns and other fun and outdoor activities. They also do outreach including filling boxes with toiletries for women in shelters in Atlanta.
“We take pride in helping to shape them and in giving them the tools that they need to become successful,” she said about the participants that she calls “my girls who mean the world to me.”
Wenger came through her childhood with PTSD and trauma that she had to deal with. She credits her father with helping her to get through rough times.
“He instilled in me to be an independent and strong woman, and that I could do anything I put my heart to,” she said.
She also credits mentors who were part of her life when she was in her 20s.
“I didn’t have a woman to mentor me,” she said about her early years. “I love who I am now and I’m fortunate to have overcome those obstacles. The little bit of time that I spend with my girls can help them find their paths so they are making decisions to stay out of trouble. They feel safe, and that is my No. 1 priority, to make them feel safe. There were times in my life when I didn’t feel protected.”
Acts of kindness meant a lot to her when she was growing up, and Angela’s Angels was one of those things that touched her life.
“It was difficult for my father to afford the extra things,” she said. “To many, a prom dress is something that every girl should have, but in my home a roof over our heads and food in our mouths always came first. The dress that I had for my senior prom made me feel absolutely beautiful. It made me feel like a princess, and for Angela’s Angels to do that for me meant the world to me.”
Angela’s Angels is located in Suite 1 at 600 Ligonier St., Latrobe, and can be reached for appointments at 724-836-6444. The organization also provides women and girls with dresses that they can wear as wedding guests or on cruises, and they have even donated clothing for funerals. They also stock a closet maintained by Court of Common Pleas Judge Michele Bononi at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, to provide appropriate wear for women and juvenile girls who are appearing in court. The organization accepts monetary and in-kind donations for its mission. Find more information at angelasangels.org.
