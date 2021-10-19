An article in the Oct. 15 Bulletin stated that an interview on EWTN-TV with the Rev. Boniface Hicks, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey would air on Oct. 17 and three more times this week.
However, EWTN changed the schedule at the last minute. The taped interview for their "Life On the Rock" series will air at 9 p.m. Nov. 7 and will be rebroadcast three more days that following week. The interview focuses on Father Boniface's book "Through The Heart of St. Joseph." The interview can also be viewed at ewtn.com/tv/shows/life-on-the-rock
