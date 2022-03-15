Prior to the pandemic, one in five students struggled with mental health issues.
“Childhood mental health was the pandemic before the pandemic,” said Edward Moran, director of education for the Ligonier Valley School District, when he addressed the school board Monday.
Two years of school closures, remote learning, masks and quarantines certainly were going to take a toll on students, as well as teachers. Which is why, Moran noted, the school board acted proactively by partnering with Effective School Solutions (ESS), a program that helps districts implement mental health and behavioral support programs.
According to Moran, who gave the district a mid-year report on the progress of the programs, the “learning recovery” identified a number of challenges, including reintegrating students back into school, handling sleep patterns that have affected attendance, as well as helping students deal with anxiety and the stress of missed academic opportunities.
An integral part of the program, Moran said, is training teachers and ensuring self care.
“Our teachers are the front lines,” said Moran.
Making sure they are taking care of themselves is critical. He said that the district needs to make sure they are taking care of themselves, so they can take care of the children.
As part of the program, Moran said three social workers — one for each academic level — are working in the district.
Moran also said that ESS is making a critical impact on the mental health outcomes for the district.
He pointed out that while it’s not about financials, the program is already saving the district money and it practically pays for itself.
Since the program was implemented, seven students stayed in the district rather than being transferred out of the district for issues. That provided a cost savings of $210,000 plus transportation costs.
Moran said over 75% of learners utilized the services at least once a week. Overall, the utilization of services has topped 1,158 total therapeutic interactions.
“The program you’ve put into action is working for our kids,” said Moran.
In addition, Moran added that the program has had an impact on reducing “significant” incidents, which range from suicide threats and suicide attempts to physical altercations and police intervention.
He’s also estimated that 33 staff hours have been saved by the program because without therapists to meet with the students, the situation would have been handled by a principal or other staff member.
Moran added that next year the district hopes to add a mental health virtual learning opportunity for parents.
Although things have gone well, Moran said that there are some areas to focus on going forward, including:
- More family engagement;
- Continuing professional development trainings for teachers;
- Increasing higher care options in Westmoreland County.
At a future meeting, the board will receive academic data on how students are rebounding academically from the pandemic.
In regular business, the board approved the following items of note:
- Authorization to obtain costs for engineering service for various capital projects;
- Waiver of penalties and interest associated with delinquent school taxes for David A. Huffman Jr. in the amount of $16.15;
- Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 2022-23 general operating budget of $6,806,355 ($10,694.85 as Ligonier Valley’s direct contribution);
- Customer service agreement with WIU for internet services for annual amount of $11,000 (district cost of $3,300) with term of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025;
- Customer service agreement with Crown Castle for internet services and access for annual amount of $8,400 (district cost of $2,520) for term from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2029;
- Bid of $33,738.30 from SHI International Corp. for Category 2 equipment;
- Agreement with Dr. Raymond Gatzke for review of special education documents for ACCESS billing at annual rate of $1,500;
- Donations of $1,000 from Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church for AFJROTC program and $350 from Leslie Rossi for high school Class of 2023 for prom expenses;
- Acceptance of Mallory Maffit as Graduate Fellow through St. Vincent College for 2022-23 school year;
- LVSD courses of study for Adapted Music and Shakespeare is “Everywhere”;
- Modified health and safety plan for 2021-22;
- Acceptance of resignation of Wayne Waugh, principal at Laurel Valley Elementary School, effective Sept. 15, 2022;
- Revised professional employee retirement incentive for 2021-22 school year;
- Hiring of Christopher Wagner as substitute teacher for 2021-22 school year;
- Hiring of Joe Pangborn as custodian at R.K. Mellon Elementary School;
- Request for spring sports teams to participate at regional and state meets;
- Request for Anna Marie Stephenson, a homeschooled student, to participate in the volleyball program at Ligonier Valley Middle School for the 2021-22 school year at a participation rate of $75;
- Assignment of Kelly Ankeny to supplemental position of Student Council sponsor at Ligonier Valley Middle School for remainder of school year;
- Acceptance of Ryan Podlucky as head girls’ golf coach at high school;
- Hiring of Adam Foust as head junior high football coach and Tyler Kocsis as head girls’ golf coach for the 2022-23 school year;
- Updated policy: No. 003 Local Board Procedures, tentatively.
