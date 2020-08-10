Proctor’s Militia, an American Revolutionary War re-enactment unit that portrays frontier and militia life in southwestern Pennsylvania during the 18th century, will be setting up camp on Compass Inn Museum’s historic grounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15-16, and will give demonstrations at the site, located on Route 30 East in Laughlintown.
Regular admission rates will apply: $10 for adults ($9 for adults ages 62-plus); $6 for children ages 6-17, and free for active members of the military and Ligonier Valley Historical Society members.
In the mid-1700s, the “Wild West” wasn’t as west as one would think. The Laurel Highlands separated the early Pennsylvania colony from the wild frontier. This western border had to be protected from Native and British attacks. Proctor’s Militia, named after John Proctor, the sheriff of Westmorland County at that time, was formed and tasked with protecting this frontier border.
The men and women of the Proctor’s Militia re-enactment unit will depict the lives of camp followers, midwives, surgeons, and leatherworkers. Camp followers were typically the thousands of wives and girlfriends of soldiers, who had to prove their worth to the unit and were subject to military discipline just like the soldiers. Required to be of good character and productive members of the unit, these camp followers were vital to the function of the army by performing a variety of tasks, including laundry, sewing, tending cattle and other odd jobs.
