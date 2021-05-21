The Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette recently announced the start of a new program designed to help young adults whose past includes dealings with the juvenile justice system or incarceration as a juvenile.
The pilot program, funded through the Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Investment Board has already begun accepting applications and is working with agencies within both counties for referrals of prospective participants, Private Industry Council vice president of education and workforce development Michel Keller said.
Under the program, open to young adults ages 18-24, participants will meet one-on-one with a mentor who will provide the intensive case management services and help the individuals develop and meet their career path goals.
The Youth Re-Entry program offers far more than job-placement assistance, Keller noted.
“Soft skills are so important. There are classes or little mini-certificates they can get on résumé writing or how to interview. That is all so important,” Keller said. “Financial literacy is a big one. How to budget their money once they start getting a paycheck and so on, that’s absolutely important for them to gain, too.”
The Private Industry Council is hoping to enroll around 25 eligible individuals in the program by December, according to Keller.
In addition to the mentorship, the program offers participants with stipends and incentives for certain achievements, Keller said.
“The Workforce Investment Board has several youth programs they fund and that they oversee, and they thought this mentor program would be a gatekeeper, if you will, to get them started and see what the need of the young adult is and refer them to the right program,” Keller said.
“We can assist with transportation or obtaining documents, say they don’t have their birth certificate or they need something in order to get their ID or driver’s license. We have funds available, too, that as they meet goals, as they meet with their mentor, they actually get stipends to complete all of that.”
Meeting with their mentor grants program participants a stipend of $25 per meeting, up to a total of 10 meetings, while completing one of their identified career path goals earns a $100 incentive.
“The mentor program really focuses on them and helping them achieve their goals,” Keller said. “We can help with a lot of different things that are beneficial to them.”
There are pre- and post-program surveys, each with a $50 incentive, and an additional one-time incentive of $50 for participants who maintain employment for at least 60 days during the program.
Each participant will also be eligible for up to $250 in additional supportive services, like assistance with getting an outfit for job interviews, a haircut, bus pass, application fees, costs associated with training, testing or taking their GED test, driver’s license/permit fee and driver’s education.
“We will help them with basically anything,” Keller said. “If they need an apartment or they need their driver’s license. Simple things like they need a uniform for work or steel-toed boots or a haircut — anything that we have the funding and the budget that we’re able to provide that for the young adults.”
Individuals interested in the Youth Re-Entry program can call the Private Industry Council at 724-836-2600 and ask to speak with a Youth Re-Entry Mentor or email hdickson@privateindustrycouncil.com. Applicants can also call or text message 412-554-2493 for information about the program and admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.