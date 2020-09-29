Westmoreland County Prison warden John Walton on Monday tendered notice he intends to retire in November, citing “relentless harassment and baseless attacks” from Commissioner Gina Cerilli as a motivating factor in his departure.
Walton, 61, of Mount Pleasant Township, presented the Westmoreland County Prison Board with a letter announcing his retirement, effective Nov. 6, during the board’s meeting Monday. The prison board accepted Walton’s resignation unanimously and without additional comment.
In his letter, Walton wrote, “I am no longer willing to tolerate the relentless and baseless harassment, discrimination and retaliation I have endured.”
Walton told the Bulletin after Monday’s meeting that part of the reason he held off on retiring earlier was the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the challenges it presented to the prison staff and administration.
“It’s been very trying, but I have a good group down here,” Walton said of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. “...That’s one of the reasons I stuck around. I had thoughts before about possibly leaving. I just wanted things to run smoothly at the prison while this was going on, or I probably would have left.”
Cerilli has publicly called for Walton’s termination on multiple occasions, offering motions to fire Walton in June and July of 2016 and again two years later.
In a November 2018 prison board meeting, Cerilli twice made motions to fire the warden, although both motions went without a second. That meeting included public comment from family members and friends of former prison guard Henry “Sonny” Caruso III, 49, of Mount Pleasant, who was found dead earlier that month in front of a home owned by Cerilli’s chief of staff Donald O’Brien, Caruso’s neighbor. Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha ruled Caruso’s death a suicide, saying he died of a gunshot wound.
Family members during the meeting read from a suicide note allegedly left by Caruso, who had been suspended from his job at the prison at the time of his death. The note alleged mistreatment by prison administration regarding his suspension, relatives claimed.
Following that meeting, Caruso’s widow, “Sherry” Hui Xu, said the couple had been married six days before Caruso’s death. She said she owns the Tokyo Massage parlors in Monroeville and Delmont that were raided a month prior by state and federal authorities.
Her husband had been subpoenaed to testify before a state investigating grand jury, she confirmed. Caruso’s wife and three others were arrested a few months later on human trafficking and prostitution charges. She has since pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts in connection with the case, according to court records. The grand jury presentment in the case alleged that Caruso transported women between bus stops and massage parlors, and that money from the business bank account was used to purchase vehicles in his name and pay for his daughter’s tuition.
Walton in his letter referenced “an endless barrage of threats of discharge and a public smear campaign” as part of his reason for retiring.
“I have endured public insults, false and defamatory accusations, and unfounded criticism of my job performance as the Warden,” he wrote. “Most recently, while Westmoreland County employees received compensation increases, I received none, due to Commissioner Cerilli’s personal animus. The Commissioner’s relentless harassment and baseless attacks on my character and professional performance have simply become intolerable and more than I am willing to bear.”
The county’s salary board, which comprises the three county commissioners as well as Westmoreland County Controller Jeffrey Balzer, deadlocked on awarding pay raises of $6,200 to Walton and $4,200 to deputy warden George Lowther in July after approving pay increases for sergeants and lieutenants at the prison as well as for row office second deputies.
“The work environment created by Commissioner Cerilli’s harassment has adversely impacted my physical and emotional wellbeing,” Walton said in his letter. “The Commissioner’s actions have caused immeasurable stress, tension, and even fear for my safety and the safety of my family. I cannot and will not subject myself and/or my family to these unbearable working conditions any longer.”
Cerilli did not comment on Walton’s letter.
During his monthly report to the board, Walton said the kitchen floor replacement project has begun and while the work is noisy, things are moving along on schedule. He noted temporary adjustments to inmate meal preparation because of the kitchen closure have been going smoothly as well. The work is scheduled to be completed in time for holiday meals to be prepared on-site at the Hempfield Township facility, Walton said previously.
In other business Monday, the prison board approved:
- Accepting the retirement of receptionist Sharon Milkovich, effective Sept. 11;
- Rescinding the hiring of probationary part-time correctional officer DeShawn Bonner;
- Hiring the following probationary part-time correctional officers, effective Oct. 12: Cody Revitsky, Robert Patricelli, Madeline Smith, Christopher Delisi, Mark Brenner, Cyndi Price, Anthony Pettinato, Beth Brady and Nathaniel Iloanusi;
- Accepting the resignation of records clerk Catherine Frye.
