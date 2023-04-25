The Westmoreland County Prison Board will recommend that the county’s salary board back a plan to realign work schedules for the prison’s five sergeants in an effort to combat staffing shortages and swelling overtime costs.

The plan, outlined by Warden Bryan Kline, would adjust the shifts of the sergeants to working three 12-hour shifts and one six-hour shift per week for a total of 42 hours per week. Currently, the sergeants, which are non-union positions, work five eight-hour shifts and any overtime that’s necessary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.