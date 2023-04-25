The Westmoreland County Prison Board will recommend that the county’s salary board back a plan to realign work schedules for the prison’s five sergeants in an effort to combat staffing shortages and swelling overtime costs.
The plan, outlined by Warden Bryan Kline, would adjust the shifts of the sergeants to working three 12-hour shifts and one six-hour shift per week for a total of 42 hours per week. Currently, the sergeants, which are non-union positions, work five eight-hour shifts and any overtime that’s necessary.
“We’re short-staffed. It’s going to reduce overtime in the end. Currently we have five sergeants, so it’s going to be 10 hours of overtime a week, which is less than what we’re paying out weekly in overtime of picking up shifts,” said Kline.
There are seven sergeant positions, but two are vacant.
According to Kline, the realignment of hours won’t change the sergeant pay rate, but is still required to be approved by the salary board.
The duties of the sergeants include being the second line for lieutenants who are the shift commanders and they are the second commanding officer at the facility when on staff.
Some days there is just one sergeant working, but on certain busier days, like Mondays, which is a heavy court day, they may have two on staff that day.
Because sergeants are not the only rank that is under-staffed, Kline said it could be something they considered also for other ranks.
“If this works well for sergeants, it’s something I’d look at for lieutenants as well,” added Kline.
In other business, the prison board also approved the resignations of Margaret McFarland, effective April 6, and Allison Carl, Sara McLean and Andrew Zyvith, all effective April 22.
