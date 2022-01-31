In-person visitation has been indefinitely suspended at the Westmoreland County prison as officials navigate another surge of COVID-19 at the prison.
Warden Bryan Kline said as of Jan. 28, the prison had 123 positive cases with another 20 to 25 cases pending confirmed results. Many inmates have symptoms, but so far none have required hospitalizations, according to Kline.
He said some staff members are off for virus-related issues, but the source of the outbreak is thought to be more from new commitments and inmates who are transferred into the facility from other facilities.
For now, Kline said all inmate meetings with attorneys will be conducted by video and all other in-person visits were halted on Friday, even though in-person visits involve no contact. “We’re just taking it day by day,” said Kline. “We’re just trying to keep everybody — inmates and employees — healthy and safe.”
Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway issued an order halting all inmate transports on Friday, which means for now, no prisoners will be taken from the jail to the courthouse or district court to appear at hearings.
New inmates will continue to be accepted and prisoner transfers to the state correctional facilities will be permitted.
Court hearings will not be impacted as inmates will appear by remote conferencing from the jail, according to Kline.
The outbreak hasn’t been centralized to one unit and really Kline said there are cases in nearly every housing unit in the jail.
This isn’t the first time coronavirus cases have spiked at the jail. Infections among inmates have gone up and down over the past two years of the pandemic. The current surge started in mid-January.
The situation at the prison reflects a similar condition in the county as a whole. Westmoreland County has seen a substantial number of new infections in January with the high on Jan. 15, with 927 cases reported. However, over the last week case totals have started to decline with the county only recording 281 new infections on Jan. 29.
