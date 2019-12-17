Plans to refinish the floor in the Westmoreland County Prison’s kitchen are on hold until prison officials can seek new bids for the project, warden John Walton said during Monday’s prison board meeting.
Walton said initial requests for bids yielded little attention, so the plan is to again advertise seeking bids in January. One contractor submitted a bid for only floor refinishing but wouldn’t tackle relocating the kitchen equipment, then later submitted a revised bid that included moving the equipment.
Walton said last month prison officials were preparing for a temporary closure of the Hempfield Township facility’s kitchen for up to two months beginning Jan. 13 to facilitate the floor refinishing project.
At the prison board’s Sept. 30 meeting, Walton speculated that potential bidders for the floor project were likely scared off by the replacement cost for kitchen equipment at the prison, some of which was installed when the building was constructed in 1993 and hasn’t been replaced.
Some of the kitchen equipment would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace if it became damaged while being moved out of the kitchen, in storage or while being reinstalled, Walton said.
The percentage of inmates entering the prison in need of detoxification was near a record high again in November, Walton told the prison board. Walton said 91.1% of incoming inmates needed detox, although that percentage is influenced by inmates returning to the prison from another facility that may offer medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction.
Inmates coming to the prison from another facility with prescriptions for medications to manage opioid addiction aren’t included in the total number of new inmates, but they do count toward the detox numbers, Walton explained previously.
The prison set a high mark of 91.2% in August when the prison took in 260 new inmates and had 239 inmates requiring detox.
In regards to bringing a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program to the prison, Walton said a meeting last month with state officials in Harrisburg to discuss the issue and potential funding was “pretty positive.”
A similar program was started in state prisons earlier this year that provides for the continuation of Suboxone and methadone treatment for inmates once they enter state facilities.
Gov. Tom Wolf last year declared the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania a disaster and called for the Department of Corrections to implement the MAT program at state correctional facilities.
Walton said the state was able to leverage federal funds to cover the MAT program costs, while funding is harder to come by for counties while the costs of operating such a program are substantial.
Texas-based BayMark Health Services earlier this year submitted a proposal to operate a MAT program at the Westmoreland County Prison at a cost of more than $407,000 per year. Most of that cost is the result of manpower demands, as the program would require a lead nurse, a staff nurse and a nurse to work weekends, as well as a doctor and a counselor.
Walton said prison officials are hopeful the state will allocate funding to county prisons in 2020 to help implement MAT programs locally.
In other business Monday, the prison board:
- Terminated the employment of probationary corrections officer Stacey Stubenrauch;
- Approved the transfer of part-time corrections officer Shannon Hauer to a position at Westmoreland Manor;
- Accepted the resignation of probationary corrections officer Alexander Blaney;
- Approved the transfer of assistant records supervisor Jenn Shipley back to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department, effective Jan. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.