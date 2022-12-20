As Westmoreland County works to fill nearly 30 open positions at the prison, the county’s prison board hired 13 correctional officers to fill some of those vacancies on Monday at the board’s meeting held at the jail.

Although the county still has 16 positions to fill, Westmoreland County Prison Warden Bryan Kline said they are making progress.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

