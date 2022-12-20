As Westmoreland County works to fill nearly 30 open positions at the prison, the county’s prison board hired 13 correctional officers to fill some of those vacancies on Monday at the board’s meeting held at the jail.
Although the county still has 16 positions to fill, Westmoreland County Prison Warden Bryan Kline said they are making progress.
“We’re getting there. We still have some vacancies and are accepting applications,” Kline said.
Kline said 17 applicants participated in the interview and agility test and of those, 13 accepted positions.
The next interview and agility test is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 9 for the 16 remaining positions that are still open. Interested candidates can apply on the county website, www.co.westmoreland.pa.us.
The salary starts at $17.72 per hour, which increases to $18.82 after 45 days, $21.04 after six months and $23.75 after 920 hours on the job.
In addition, the board also approved several other personnel moves, including retirements of Patrick Juliana, effective Dec. 2, and Kimberly Musgrove, effective Dec. 30; resignation of Gavin Pasqualino, effective Dec. 14, and the promotions of Corrections Officer Michael Schuck to sergeant, effective Dec. 26, and Assistant Office Coordinator Fallon Bruck to office coordinator, effective Dec. 31.
In other business, the prison board also approved advertising the sale of retired K-9 Kira, who was decommissioned from the prison earlier this year after having anxiety issues inside the facility. The dog, who Kline said he believes is under 3 years old, is still young enough that it could serve another agency and has continued its training with its handler.
