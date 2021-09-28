Despite a low full vaccination rate, the warden of the Westmoreland County Prison reported Monday that the lockup has no active cases of coronavirus.
Warden Bryan Kline said during his report at the county’s monthly prison board meeting that only 24.1% of the 600 inmates — or 128 inmates — have been fully vaccinated. Another vaccination clinic is planned for mid-October, said Kline.
The prison has struggled with COVID-19 since the very beginning of the pandemic with 173 inmates testing positive for the virus. Those inmates have since recovered.
Two teens, meanwhile, have tested positive in the county’s juvenile detention center.
Also at the prison board meeting, the board, which is comprised of all three county commissioners, Controller Jeff Balzer, District Attorney John Peck and Sheriff James Albert, declined to vote on a proposal to extend a communications contract for an additional five years.
Instead the board opted to authorize the county solicitor to enter into negotiations with Global Tel Link to craft a new agreement to provide telephone and other services at the jail.
The current contract expires on Jan. 8, 2023. Under the terms of that agreement, the county received a minimum of $472,000 and commissions on revenue earned through collect calls made by inmates and use of tablets to connect with friends and family and for entertainment.
Global Tel Link also proposed to furnish tablets to each inmate.
The county may seek out proposals from other communication companies to compete for the new five-year agreement.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted the resignation of Yolanda Bevan and Jinia Mondol;
• Promoted David Mooney from part-time to full-time correctional officer;
• Accepted the retirement of Robert Brum, effective Aug. 20, 2021;
• Accepted recommendation to offer month-to-month agreement to Jim Badamo to provide chaplain services at a price less than or equal to $1,700 a month, and a motion to ask that the specifications be revised and the controller readvertise for chaplain services for the prison due to no proposals being received;
• Approved a motion asking that the salary board create a payroll position at the prison at an additional cost of $4,438 plus benefits and advertise for the position once created.
