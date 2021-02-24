New Westmoreland County Prison Warden Bryan Kline spent part of his first day on the job Monday participating in the county prison board’s monthly meeting.
Kline had been serving in his third term as the county’s Clerk of Courts prior to accepting the warden position.
Prison board members touted Kline’s academic background in criminology, along with his current pursuit of a doctoral degree in criminal justice and his performance as Clerk of Courts.
Kline, 39, of Penn Township holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Lock Haven University and a master’s degree in law and public policy from California University of Pennsylvania. He is enrolled in an online doctorate program at St. Leo University in Florida. Kline said he is working on a dissertation regarding re-entry programs for inmates and reducing recidivism, and is on track to receive his doctorate in 2022.
The Clerk of Courts seat will appear on ballots in November, as Kline’s third term is set to expire at the end of the year.
Megan Loughner, 35, of Unity Township was sworn in last week to serve as acting Clerk of Courts for the remainder of Kline’s term.
Loughner, a Republican, had served as chief deputy in Kline’s office for the last five years and has announced she will seek the GOP nomination for the Clerk of Courts. U.S. Army veteran Dorey McCarron, 46, of North Huntingdon Township has also announced her intention to seek the Republican nomination for Clerk of Courts.
In other prison board business Monday, the prison board approved promoting corrections officer Curtis Tringhese to lieutenant and hiring Matthew Springer as maintenance supervisor.
