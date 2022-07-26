The policy governing the use of inmate tablets at the facility was finalized and was among the items approved by the Westmoreland County Prison Board at its monthly meeting Monday.
According to Commissioner Douglas Chew, every inmate has access to a tablet – something that was approved last year – partially for safety reasons during the pandemic so multiple inmates weren’t passing tablets from one to another. This policy update just lays out what each tablet will have on it.
In addition, the prison is receiving newer tablets with additional features, so the new policy incorporates those additional features as well.
According to the policy, each unit will receive numbered tablets and inmates can gain access to them by signing them out at the charging station on each unit. They are available for use from 8 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. The tablets remain on their designated unit at all times and are programmed only to work on the unit to which they are assigned.
In addition, the prison board, which is comprised of all three county commissioners, Controller Jeffrey Balzer, Sheriff James Albert and District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, approved several personnel moves, including:
- Hiring of Heather Carl, Jessica Lewis, Gileyla Jones, Sean Rounds and Michael Skovira, effective July 11;
- Resignations of Dwayne Smith (effective July 8), Katey Schuck (effective July 13), Adrianne Camarote (effective July 16) and Ashley Perillo (effective July 23);
- Retirement of Joseph Beaken, effective Aug. 1;
- Termination of Brandie Waugh.
The next meeting for the county prison board is scheduled for Aug. 29.
