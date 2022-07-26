The policy governing the use of inmate tablets at the facility was finalized and was among the items approved by the Westmoreland County Prison Board at its monthly meeting Monday.

According to Commissioner Douglas Chew, every inmate has access to a tablet – something that was approved last year – partially for safety reasons during the pandemic so multiple inmates weren’t passing tablets from one to another. This policy update just lays out what each tablet will have on it.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.