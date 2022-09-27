It’s official. In a couple of weeks, the Westmoreland County Prison will say goodbye to its deputy warden, George Lowther, who has worked at the facility for over 29 years.
Lowther started at the prison as a correctional officer in 1993 and worked his way through position after position to his post as deputy warden.
At the prison board meeting Monday, the prison board officially accepted his retirement, which takes effect Oct. 7, and hired Lt. Steven Pelesky into the role of interim deputy warden, effective Sept. 19.
The prison board was appreciative of Lowther’s time with prison, and Lowther reciprocated and thanked the board for its support through the years.
Another individual appreciative of Lowther’s time at the prison, and especially the 19 months he got to work with him, was Warden Bryan Kline.
“I would like to thank George for his service,” said Kline. “He’s been a pleasure to work with…we are losing a lot of institutional knowledge when he leaves.”
Pelesky will remain in the position until the prison can conduct interviews and a permanent replacement is hired.
In addition to Lowther’s retirement, the board also accepted the retirements of Brad and Cheryl Tomasello, effective Sept. 16.
In other personnel moves, the board accepted two terminations from the prison: Brian Prinkey and Hiago Garcia. Kline wouldn’t comment on the terminations other than to say that Prinkey and Garcia were correctional officers.
The prison board also approved the resignations of Gileyla Jones and Brian Wolfe and the hiring of Sheldon Oster, hired into a sergeant position, effective Oct. 11.
The prison board is comprised of all three county commissioners, Sheriff James Albert, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli and County Controller Jeffrey Balzer. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 31.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
