For years, prison officials in Westmoreland County have been focused on providing appropriate mental health care for inmates, but have fallen short.
At one time, nearly half of the inmates at the jail were prescribed medications for treatment of mental health conditions, as reported at prison board meetings by Warden Bryan Kline.
In an attempt to do a better job, the prison board renewed the county’s participation in Stepping Up Initiatives, a national program that collects data regarding mental health needs in jails. The county’s behavioral health department is collaborating with the prison to report inmate needs and treatments so that future levels of care can be defined.
According to Kline, it is expected the program will assist the prison in offering support to inmates both while incarcerated and upon release.
As of Monday’s report, Kline said 9% of inmates are currently prescribed psychotropic medications. Since PrimeCare Medical, Inc., which provides medical care at the prison, began working at the jail, the number of inmates on those types of medication has dropped from 400 to 49.
However, the company is currently named in a whistleblower lawsuit involving Carla Rhodes, a licensed social worker, who claims inmates received substandard mental health care at the prison and when she reported allegations of fraud, waste and insufficient care to PrimeCare, she was fired.
The county or the prison wasn’t named in the lawsuit.
Prison officials noted that PrimeCare has been doing a satisfactory job with treating mental health conditions with inmates.
In other business, the prison board reorganized voting Commissioner Douglas Chew as chairman, Judge Harry Smail Jr. as vicechairman, and Controller Jeffrey Balzer as secretary.
Also, the board approved:
- Resignations of Daniel Myers, effective July 25; Ronald Robinson, effective July 23; David Pulit, effective July 27; Mark Kradel, effective Aug. 3; Nicholas Matson, effective Aug. 12, and Rebecca Myers, effective Aug. 19, and
- Termination on Giovanni Robinson, effective July 31.
