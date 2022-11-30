In an effort to attract correctional officer candidates, the Westmoreland County Prison Board is asking the commissioners and salary board to approve a bonus for new employees and a referral bonus for current employees.
The bonus recommendation was approved unanimously by the prison board, which is comprised of all three county commissioners, Controller Jeffrey Balzer, Sheriff James Albert, and District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.
The policy was proposed by Warden Bryan Kline, who said the prison is down 29 officers, which is actually an improvement from the time Kline stepped in as interim warden.
“We definitely have an urgent need for staffing,” said Kline. “We’ve made significant progress on staffing. Research indicates 60% of correctional officers burn out early in their career.”
The bonus policy would pay new correctional officers an additional $500 bonus once they reach 920 hours, which is about six months on the job. In addition, the current employee referral bonus would also pay out $500 once the referred candidate is hired and reaches 920 hours.
New COs start out at $17.72 per hour with a raise to $23.75 after 920 hours on the job.
The prison has vacancies for officers for all three shifts: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 to 10 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Staffing vacancies, Kline said, is an issue for the corrections industry nationwide. He’s hoping the bonus will entice some candidates who have been thinking about applying to go ahead and submit an application.
In addition, the commissioners have waived the residency requirement for applicants.
Anyone interested in applying for a position can do so on the county website, www.co.westmoreland.pa.us, by filling out an application. They will be scheduled for an agility test and an on-the-spot interview.
In other business, the board also approved a number of other personnel moves, including:
- Acceptance of resignations by Holly Stiltenpole, Erek Bellan, Makayla Anderson and Sean Rounds;
- Retirement of Patrick JulKano, and
- Hirings of Sam Paciero and Rebecca Myers.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
