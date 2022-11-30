In an effort to attract correctional officer candidates, the Westmoreland County Prison Board is asking the commissioners and salary board to approve a bonus for new employees and a referral bonus for current employees.

The bonus recommendation was approved unanimously by the prison board, which is comprised of all three county commissioners, Controller Jeffrey Balzer, Sheriff James Albert, and District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

