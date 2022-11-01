A little more than a month after the Westmoreland County Prison Board made Lt. Steven Pelesky interim deputy warden, the board gave him the job permanently.
The board voted unanimously Monday at its regular meeting to promote Pelesky from interim to deputy warden.
Pelesky was made interim deputy warden a month ago to fill the vacancy when former deputy warden George Lowther retired after 29 years of service at the prison.
After the meeting, Pelesky said he is happy to continue to serve the prison.
Warden Bryan Kline was excited about Pelesky’s promotion.
“Deputy Pelesky was a tremendous officer, sergeant and then lieutenant. He was also our training lieutenant, so he is a good fit for the role,” said Kline.
In addition, the prison board also promoted Robert Fagan to lieutenant, effective Oct. 31.
In other business, the prison board approved the resignation of Erik Brammell, effective Oct. 25.
Also, the prison board voted to enter into an agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to enter the prison and provide recommendations and assessments on a variety of topics. Although the state enters the prison once a year for inspections, this agreement will allow representatives to analyze and give recommendations on more items than those covered in an inspection.
According to Kline, this will be just another added resource for the prison. One area he is already planning on utilizing the state for is K-9 searches, as the prison is currently without its own K-9 officer since the facility’s officer retired.
Kline said state officials will be able to offer recommendations on security issues, staffing needs and any type of operation issues.
