Members of the Westmoreland County Prison Board approved a number of personnel moves at a meeting Monday held at the county lockup.
Effective June 12, the following individuals have been hired as correctional officers: Brian Fenet, Shelby McCullough, David Pulit and Geovonne Robison.
