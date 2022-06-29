After a nearly three-year break, members of the Westmoreland County Prison Board convened its monthly meeting Monday at the prison.
The last time the board, which is comprised of all three county commissioners, Controller Jeff Balzer, Sheriff James Albert and District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, met at the lockup was October 2019. State law requires the board convene at least three times a year at the jail, but those meetings had to be shelved during the coronavirus pandemic.
Only Balzer and Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher were on the board when the last meeting was held at the prison. On Monday, Thrasher attended the meeting via telephone.
Warden Bryan Kline said the jail has returned to normal operations in the last few months and in-person visitation, which had been banned during the pandemic, was restarted earlier this year.
He reported to the board 12 inmates of the more than 540 at the jail are infected with the virus. They are quarantined in special cells. Masks are now optional at the prison.
During the meeting, board members learned that the prison’s 2-year-old K-9, Kira, has been struggling with anxiety issues related to electronics at the jail and can no longer perform her duties.
The board decided to take the drug-detecting dog out of service and hopes in the future to get another drug-detecting dog.
Kira, meanwhile, will continue to be cared for by her handler, Lt. Curtis Tringhese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.