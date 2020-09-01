The Westmoreland County Prison Board will explore equipment purchases and additional personnel at the prison to expand the capabilities to conduct court hearings using video conferencing technology.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has highlighted the utility of video conferencing for the county’s judicial system.
Over the past month, the prison has conducted an average of 22 video hearings per day, warden John Walton said.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Rita Hathaway directed judges to avoid having defendants transported from the prison to hearings whenever possible.
“We’re trying our hardest not to transport them to keep everybody safe,” Hathaway said. “To keep our judges, our magistrates, the attorneys, the public and the inmates safe. Because if an inmate would get COVID and it goes down there, it could go rampant through the jail. What we’re asking for is the possibility of more video equipment. Our judges have been having great success having video conferences for just about everything except trials.”
Hathaway said all of the judges have the capability to conduct video hearings.
“If we could the the equipment and install the equipment down there (at the prison), I think it could go a long way for safety,” she said.
Defendants from other prisons outside the county have been participating in hearings by video conference when possible, Hathaway said, but inmates from facilities without video conferencing capabilities must be transported to the Westmoreland County Prison for video hearings, quarantined and tested for COVID-19 before being transferred elsewhere.
The prison has two rooms available for video hearings and could potentially add two more, Walton said. Hathaway and the board discussed utilizing federal grant funding earmarked for coronavirus-related costs to purchase video conferencing equipment and make physical changes to the prison, including adding soundproofing material to the rooms used for video hearings.
Cost estimates for the video conferencing expansion have not been determined. Walton indicated an expansion of the program at the prison would likely also mean a need for added personnel.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Walton told the board that work on the prison’s kitchen floor refinishing project is set to begin Sept. 9.
The kitchen will be shut down for no more than two months, Walton said. Inmates will be fed bagged breakfasts and lunches during the kitchen closure, and hot dinners will be prepared off-site daily and delivered to the facility by Nutrition Inc.
“We want it back by no later than Nov. 14 so we can start preparing for the inmate holiday meals,” he said.
In other business, the board approved:
- Rescinding the hiring of Lucas Tokarczyk to a probationary part-time correctional officer position;
- Rescinding the hirings of Lisa Mock and Hannah Shaffer to probationary part-time correctional officer positions;
- Accepting the resignation of probationary part-time correctional officer Garrett Ashbaugh, effective July 31;
- Promoting correctional officer Thomas Kemerer to Sergeant, effective Aug. 24;
- The transfer of clerk-typist Rebecca McAdams from the prison’s fiscal department to the county Children’s Bureau, effective Sept. 4;
- Hiring Jeana Wynn as assistant records supervisor, effective Sept. 14.
