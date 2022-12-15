Limited edition high-resolution prints of the historic interpretive artwork on the back of the “Welcome to the Neighborhood” Latrobe sign which greets pedestrians and motorists crossing the Lloyd Avenue bridge over Loyalhanna Creek are available for purchase.

Latrobe Community Revitalization Program Executive Director Jarod Trunzo said the artwork has been copyrighted and 50 numbered copies have been printed. The unframed print is 1 foot tall and 4 feet long, and costs $85. It is an exact copy of the artwork on the back of the sign.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

