Limited edition high-resolution prints of the historic interpretive artwork on the back of the “Welcome to the Neighborhood” Latrobe sign which greets pedestrians and motorists crossing the Lloyd Avenue bridge over Loyalhanna Creek are available for purchase.
Latrobe Community Revitalization Program Executive Director Jarod Trunzo said the artwork has been copyrighted and 50 numbered copies have been printed. The unframed print is 1 foot tall and 4 feet long, and costs $85. It is an exact copy of the artwork on the back of the sign.
“It’s the entire thing,” Trunzo said.
The artwork was created by Steven Patricia, lead design consultant for the LCRP. Patricia has over 35 years of experience serving both national and international clientele.
“Steve autographed each one and it comes with a certificate of authenticity,” Trunzo said. “It’s amazing that they turned out so well.”
The timing is perfect as a limited number of copies are available for purchase during the holiday season.
“Steve and I had a collective thought that it would be a good idea,” Trunzo said. “People who see the sign really enjoy it. It’s really neat in person and it inspires so much. When you come to town, it’s something unique to offer and we really wanted to ‘raise the bar,’ so to speak.”
Trunzo said the artwork is “reflective of the people who built” the city of Latrobe.
“It’s about providing something to the community,” Trunzo said. “It’s something special and we wanted to do it right. Every time I look at it, I see something new.”
