The Rev. Dmytro Kasiyan on Sunday, Feb. 27, marched in Washington, D.C., with 3,000 people who came to show support for the people of Ukraine.
They were from the Pittsburgh area, Cleveland, Chicago, New York City and, he said, “When we were leaving, more people were coming.”
There were speakers, too, as they marched to the White House with a giant blue and yellow flag of Ukraine encircling the marchers.
“The people were very united from all over America,” he said.
Father Kasiyan is one of two local priests who are keeping close contact with their families in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.
He is the pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cooperstown. His grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins live in the Ivano-Frankivsk region in western Ukraine. His wife Tetiana’s parents, brother and other relatives live there, too.
Father Kasiyan’s brother-in-law was a student in Odesa.
“When the war broke out, the students barricaded themselves inside,” he said. “There was a shortage of water and they couldn’t even get gas. It was being rationed to 20 liters per car. Traffic was backed up and people were leaving their vehicles and walking, and people were walking around with guns around the city. He had to flee because of the explosions.”
He was able to get out by train.
The Rev. Yaroslav Koval, who was administrator of that church several years ago, is pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold and administrator of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Shieldsburg in Salem Township, and St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on the South Side of Pittsburgh.
His mother Eufrosynia and sister Halyna live in an area about 120 miles from the border of Poland.
“I talk to them nearly every day,” he said. “They are safe where they are, but they have restrictions. They can’t leave the house between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m.”
Both priests serve under the St. Josaphat Eparchy in Parma, Ohio, which is part of the Byzantine/Greek Catholic rites of the Catholic Church in Rome.
Father Koval was ordained in Ukraine and came to the United States in 2010 to serve at the church on the South Side. He and his wife Oksana and their teenage daughter live at the rectory in Arnold.
Father Kasiyan’s parents immigrated to the Cleveland area when he was 9 years old. After graduation from high school, he attended seminary in Ukraine and came back to the eparchy to be ordained in September. This is his first pastoral assignment. He and his wife and their newborn daughter Solomiya live at the Assumption rectory.
“We are worried,” he said about their relatives in Ukraine. “We are communicating with them every day. This is a very scary time and I’m keeping up with the news in Ukraine, which is different from the news shown here. There, it’s in more details. Here, we see the aftermath of the battles, but in Ukraine, it is broadcast 24/7, nonstop. It’s heartbreaking. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that whoever wants to fight for the country to take up arms. All they have to do is show up at the military bases with passports and an identification number, which is like the Social Security number here, and they will get guns.”
The people in his family’s villages are opening their schools and hospitals to make room for refugees coming from the west.
“Their spirits are not broken,” Father Kasiyan said. “They will defend our land. Ukraine has been a democratic country for 30 years and we want that freedom. We are not going to give up without a fight.”
Father Koval’s mother and sister told him that there is a great spirit of solidarity among the people. The country, he said, has cultural differences in the west, east, south and north, “like a mosaic that creates a beautiful picture,” and they are united as Ukrainians against the invaders.
“The first wave that came was psychological,” he said. “They bombed the most important cities, and they tried to crash us down with that attack. But we were ready. Young men and older people are ready to protect the country and to fight the Russians.”
The fight is not just for the country, but for the truth, he added.
A couple of days ago, he saw coverage of a Ukrainian woman who asked a Russian soldier, “Why are you here?” He replied that he “brought freedom for you.” She told him, “You have no reason to come here to my house. This is my home.”
Father Koval saw another news clip of a Russian soldier held prisoner who said, “We kill you because we want you to love us.”
“This is the mentality of what is going on,” the priest said. “They have said that Ukraine is not independent, that Ukraine depends on Russia. This is incredible in the 21st century. They decided to wash the brains of the Russians when Putin became president.”
Father Koval noted that the invasion has shown the whole world that the powers in Russia have “the mentality to be hunters, to kill, to extend their own power using weapons.” He compared the invasion to a surgery with Ukraine being the body that’s cut but that the wound will heal.
“Thank God that Putin united us more,” he said. “We are not a weak country with weak people. We are great people and we are ready to fight like lions. We are free people and we look forward to the war coming to an end so that the young generation will live in peace.”
Father Kasiyan is asking for prayers.
“Prayer is a very great weapon against evil, and Putin is evil,” he said. “It’s like David against Goliath, and we know that David conquered Goliath. We are not going to give up without a fight, and we can’t be silent, which is a sin within itself. Please help with your prayers.”
