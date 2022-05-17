Kids and dogs are a good combination, right?
The organizers of the Paws For Prevention Walk thought so last year when they came up with a theme to raise money for the Council of Substance Abuse and Youth (CSAY).
“Kids and animals, it’s all great,” said Sarah Opalinski, a prevention specialist for CSAY, a coalition founded in 2008 and operates as a fiduciary under Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc.
She is also one of the organizers of the event that will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township.
The first walk held last year was put together quickly, she added, and although it was a success, it was not as big as they hoped it would be. Planning for the second annual walk began in November, and has drawn more registrants than before, plus 34 vendors.
CSAY was established through a Strategic Prevention Framework State Incentive Grant for the purpose of addressing the growing problem of underage drinking and substance use/abuse in Westmoreland County. It brings together community members to create a safe, healthy and drug-free environment in the Mount Pleasant Area School District, under a federal grant from the Office of National Drug Control Policy, administered by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although the grant targets the Mount Pleasant area per the guidelines of the application, CSAY serves youth in all of Westmoreland County. For instance, the non-profit participates in the Pennsylvania Youth Survey that questioned sixth- to 12th-grade students throughout the county about drugs, alcohol, vaping, bullying, violence and other social behaviors. The 2021 survey also asked questions about COVID-19 and mental health.
“We know that we need to focus on underage drinking and marijuana,” Opalinski said. “Marijuana use is now going through the roof. Kids are putting it in their vape. Since the brain isn’t completely formed until age 25, doing that kind of stuff tremendously increases the likelihood of becoming addicted.”
In another countywide outreach, CSAY invites students and representatives from the county’s 17 school districts to attend an annual summit held at Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood. Those events feature speakers and other programs about substance use and underage drinking. Participating schools receive $500 grants to implement programs for the students who attended to share information with their peers.
“That’s why we need to raise additional money, to fund the other things that we do in the county,” she said.
The Paws For Prevention Walk will feature representatives from shelters and rescues, pet-related products, basket raffles and food trucks serving beverages and refreshments.
Rodney Little from Youngwood Top Dog Services, who is also on the planning committee, will offer free demonstrations of pet first aid. Dr. Mary Bowser, a veterinarian who works with Action For Animals Humane Society in Derry Township, will have a rabies clinic, and Doolittle’s Pet Services from Greensburg will be available to trim nails. Both services are $10 each.
“We will have some resource organizations for drug treatment and behavioral health,” Opalinski said. “There also will be representatives from the Westmoreland County Juvenile Probation Office, from Ray of Hope suicide prevention and other services.”
Dog portraits (for a donation) can be taken at a photo booth and the prints will be immediately available. Contests for the dogs include best and worst hair, the dog and owner who look the most alike, and the sweetest senior. The winner in each category will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.
“We want to do everything we can to bring awareness of underage drinking and substance use among youth, and everybody,” Opalinski said. “Something like this, having a walk for the dogs, gives us an opportunity to reach out. If we can prevent one person, one kid from using or drinking, we feel like we have helped.”
The event will be held at Pavilions 11, 12, and 13 near the lake. Spectators are welcome. Registration for participants is $18 in advance or $20 onsite. Participants will receive a T-shirt, a bandanna for their dog, a portable water bowl, treats and a raffle ticket. For information about CSAY and a link to register, visit wedacinc.org/csay.
