Back to back years of above normal rainfall have left many unpaved driveways, farm lanes and access roads washed out and marred by ruts.
To help solve this problem, the Westmoreland Conservation District and Brandywine Conservancy will host a workshop called “After the Storms: How to Repair and Maintain Gravel Driveways and Unpaved Lanes.”
This workshop will show participants how to make cost-effective repairs and prevent repeat problems in the future, saving both time and money. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, March 24, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Penguin Court, 104 California Ave., Laughlintown.
According to Chelsea Walker, watershed specialist for the Westmoreland Conservation District and facilitator of the workshop, “The strategies shown in this workshop will not only make property improvements for the landowner, but will benefit the community by preventing pollution from entering nearby streams.”
Cost to attend the workshop is $5 per person. Registration deadline is Friday, March 13. Go to www.wcdpa.com to register and pay online or to download a registration flyer that can be mailed with payment.
