With the general election just a month away, the Westmoreland County commissioners announced last week that they will not hire a new election bureau director until after voters cast their votes on Nov. 2.
Interviews are ongoing to fill the job, which has remained vacant since June when commissioners fired the director after a mere 10 turbulent months on the job.
Commissioner Sean Kertes said at a public meeting that commissioners have decided to let the team currently in place continue working on the election with no changes.
The commissioners cited performance issues when they confirmed in July that JoAnn Sebastiani had been let go. Among those issues were two races being left off the ballots during last spring’s primary.
Sebastiani, meanwhile, has since filed a federal lawsuit against the county and all three commissioners claiming she was fired for political reasons and was subjected to a toxic work environment.
Even before the primary, county officials had made moves to strip Sebastiani of some responsibilities when Public Works Director Greg McCloskey was transferred to the election bureau to bolster administrative functions.
McCloskey, along with IT director Scott Ross now serve as the interim directors in the election bureau.
This past summer, commissioners reorganized the office by eliminating the vacant position of an assistant director, along with three middle manager jobs being created. Two of those positions have been filled and commissioners will be hiring a quality assurance manager soon.
The commissioners said they are taking their time to make sure the moves made in the office are the right ones.
“We are trying to find the right fit for Westmoreland County,” said Kertes. “We are taking our time on this.”
Beth Lechman, who resigned as director last year, was hired to do the same job in Centre County in September. At the time of her resignation, Lechman earned $89,000 annually. She served the county as an employee since 1997 and in the election bureau for 10 years before taking over as director in 2016. Her salary in her new position in Center County, which is a smaller county, is $85,000.
Sebastiani served as deputy director of the county’s tax office before taking on the role in the election bureau last year at an annual salary of approximately $53,000. A salary hasn’t been set for the vacant election bureau director position, according to the commissioners.
Meanwhile, the team continues to prepare for the fast approaching Nov. 2 election. More than 18,000 mail-in ballot applications have been received and the deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 26. More than 13,000 voters cast ballots by mail in the May primary and 60,000 were received in last November’s presidential election.
The first batch of ballots is expected to be mailed out next week.
Polling places moving
Also, Westmoreland County officials announced that polling places in three precincts will be moved for the upcoming election, including one in Unity Township.
The Whitney precinct will move from Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department to Living Hope Church at 352 Charles Houck Road. The fire department is not making its building available for the election, according to officials.
In addition, North Huntingdon’s 1-1 precinct will be moved from the Westmoreland City Volunteer Fire Department to the Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church at 1246 5th St. Officials said the church will provide a better location and layout for in-person voting.
West Leechburg’s voting precinct, which had been located at the borough building, can no longer accommodate the election, according to county staff. The precinct will be relocated to the West Leechburg Fireman’s Recreation Hall at 1116 Gosser St.
All three changes will be permanent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.