Approval for a portable storage and moving container hub in Unity Township will have to wait for at least a month.
At the township planning commission’s meeting Tuesday, the board tabled a preliminary site plan for U-Haul’s proposed 13,800-square-foot building along Route 30 for 45 days or the next time the planning commission meets.
The project is for a proposed portable storage building, which Doug Tait of Tait Engineering explained will not be a traditional storage building, but a container-type storage option offered by U-Haul, called “U-Box.” This type of storage allows customers to order a container be brought to their location to be filled and then picked up and deposited at the facility for storage.
Because of it being this type of storage facility, Tait said visitors to the facility will be minimal, and just two employees will be on-site. Mostly, the traffic coming in and out will be tractor trailers picking up or dropping off containers.
“We will very infrequently have customers there at all,” added Michael Zemba of U-Haul.
While a number of punch list items requested by the township professional staff were completed, there are still a number of other items that are either pending, not submitted or still need to be completed. One of the most significant issues that must be dealt with includes having the two adjacent properties along Route 30 in the township consolidated for the purposes of development.
Another sticking point is the township requirement of 75 feet of width at the truck entrance. The format, according to Tait, is right-in, right-out and currently, according to the plan is 65 feet wide.
Solicitor Gary Falatovich said U-Haul can ask for a modification, but that really should have been requested prior to presenting the preliminary plan.
Leo Cancilla of FJ Bear Architects said it may be possible to add the additional 10 feet, but it’s not ideal.
“It creates a hindrance of the functionality for what we want to use it for,” said Cancilla.
Harry Hosack said the best idea is to look at the possibilities and go from there. It isn’t something that was going to be solved that night.
Ultimately, the U-Haul team agreed to review the plan and see what can be done.
Zemba said this expansion of the company’s existing storage facility located there was due to growth in the Latrobe area thanks in part to U-Haul’s facility in the old Kmart building in Mountain Laurel Plaza.
The planning commission voted to delay for 45 days or the next planning commission meeting, which is slated for July 5.
